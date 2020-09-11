Philips & ATA at HIMSS Europe: Three Ways to Hardwire Virtual Care Strategies

2020 has been a momentous year for virtual care. Out of need, communities across the globe quickly adopted telehealth as a new model of care delivery; clinician acceptance grew exponentially; policymakers began to improve incentives for its use; and home became our hospital. COVID-19 exposed weaknesses in the healthcare infrastructure that telehealth helped to stitch up, with healthcare systems reporting a 50 to 175-fold increase in telehealth volume compared to pre-pandemic levels [1]. While it played a pivotal role during the battle against COVID-19, industry experts are now looking ahead to ensure the momentum continues post-pandemic.

In partnership with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and relying on each other’s breadth of telehealth experience, Philips is committed to paving a path forward for this critical moment in telehealth’s expansion. During a recent webinar at the HIMSS Europe virtual event, Karsten Russell Wood, Portfolio Leader of Post-Acute & Home at Philips, and Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of ATA, outlined critical ways to hardwire a telehealth strategy and imbed it into care delivery models going forward. These include the need for vendors, policymakers, healthcare organizations and beyond to better collaborate to help telehealth innovation become a standard of care, the need for longitudinal telehealth integration strategies that go beyond piecemeal solutions, and the need to transform the perception of “home” to meet consumers where they are.