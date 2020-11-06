How Philips has been advancing patient care with X-ray for more than a century

If you hold your hand between the discharge device and the screen, you can see the darker shadows of the bones of the hand.
Wilhelm Röntgen
‘Über eine neue Art von Strahlen’ (‘About a new kind of ray’), published in 1895.
Every child knows that you can create much better hand shadow puppets when the sun is shining than when it is cloudy, because hand shadow images work best when you have a bright single-point light source. The same is true for X-ray imaging, only this time you need body-penetrating X-rays, not light, to perform the trick. Right from the start, Philips saw the potential.
A suitable X-ray source (X-ray tube) is little more than a glass vacuum bottle with two metal electrodes in it, one of them heated (the hot cathode) so that it ‘boils-off’ electrons. Put a high enough voltage between the electrodes and the electrons accelerate towards the second electrode (the anode) hitting it with enough energy to create X-rays.
Having repaired X-ray tubes during the First World War at the request of Dutch physicians, something that drew on its expertise in manufacturing glass light bulbs, Philips began small-scale manufacture of its own X-ray tubes in 1919. Recognizing the possibilities in medical imaging, it went on to acquire German company C.H.F. Mueller, an existing X-ray tube manufacturer that had unique expertise in focusing X-rays in the direction you want them to go. Coupled with Philips’ own technology to shield against stray radiation, it delivered exactly what was required for medical imaging – a focused X-ray beam that could be directed at the patient without risking long-term radiation exposure to radiologists. From there, Philips went from strength to strength in terms of its commercial offerings, delivering the first portable X-ray machine, the first high-power rotating anode X-ray tube, the first X-ray image intensifier for rapid viewing, and the first C-arm machine for easy image capture. To this day, the Röntgenstraße site on which the first Philips/Mueller joint venture was built remains a core element in Philips’ healthcare innovation ecosystem, housing both its Hamburg research laboratories and its DACH headquarters.
While steady progress in X-ray imaging continued over the years, it was not until the 1970s, with the introduction of affordable computing power and digital storage, that things really took a quantum leap forward. And once again, Philips was in the vanguard of this change.
While the 2-dimensional images generated by conventional X-ray imaging are extremely useful, there are occasions when you want 3-dimensional images of a patient’s internal organs – what you would see if you physically opened them up to take a look. In 1992, Philips used its C-arm X-ray machine technology to perform Rotational Angiography (RA), in which a series of images is captured as the C-arm rotates around the patient. Viewed in a loop, these images create the impression of a 3D view.
The system worked well for high contrast structures, but still didn’t image soft tissue in sufficient detail. That left expensive MRI or CT imaging as the only option, with neither modality really being economically or workflow friendly enough to be used in the sort of image-guided minimally-invasive procedures carried out in cath labs. To solve the problem, Philips designed the XperCT – an X-ray system that uses technology to generate CT-like images, first introducing it to the market in 2005.
As most of us already know, we should all keep our exposure to X-rays as low as possible. It’s why a large number of Philips innovations in X-ray imaging, such as the ClarityIQ technology on its Azurion platform that reduces patient dose by 43%*, focus on delivering superior image quality at low X-ray dose. It’s also why Philips is pioneering the use of alternative imaging modalities such as ultrasound and newly developed dielectric imaging (Philips’ KODEX-EPD) to reduce or eliminate X-ray exposure during diagnostic and interventional procedures.
Nevertheless, one hundred and twenty-five years after their discovery, X-rays remain the most frequently applied technique for medical imaging. Thanks to Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen and his remarkable discovery, Philips will continue to improve people’s lives globally for years to come.
Reference: Hofman JAM. The Art of Medical Imaging: How Philips Contributed to the Evolution of Medical X-ray over More Than One Hundred Years. Philips Publication 4522 962 56341 * JAN 2010
* In EP procedures, compared to an Allura Xper system