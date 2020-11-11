Philips has signed a new agreement to extend its current 107-year partnership with the Eindhoven football club PSV

Royal Philips has extended its current sponsorship contract with Eindhoven football club PSV with 10 years until 2031. Ever since the Philips Sport Vereeniging was founded in 1913, PSV and Philips have been inextricably linked, resulting in the world’s longest running partnership.

“Especially in these challenging times, we believe it is important to demonstrate our continued commitment to PSV and the Eindhoven region,” explained Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “Philips has deep roots in Eindhoven, and we are closely tied to PSV and Brainport Eindhoven. This technology region is unique in the world, because of the close collaboration between companies, (local) governments and educational institutions to lead the way in technology.”

The main elements of the extended agreement are the naming of the Philips Stadium, as well as the innovation partnership. In addition to this sponsorship contract, Philips is the first partner within the partnership between the Brainport region and PSV to extend their agreement with 5 years until 2026.