How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

There is a strong link between human health and sustainability. Yet few people realize that the world’s healthcare systems account for 4% of global CO2 emissions. That’s more than aviation or shipping. As a purpose-led health technology company, Philips is applying its innovation strength to improve the health and well-being of people and is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably. As part of that commitment, Philips is passionately supporting its customers around the world to make their healthcare systems more resilient and sustainable.

One notable example is Philips’ MR business, where digitalization, breakthrough engineering and circular-economy, service-oriented models have been a catalyst for more efficient use of resources such as Helium, while driving productivity, improving clinical outcomes, and delivering better patient and staff experiences.