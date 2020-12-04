Jeroen Tas delivers keynote on sustainable healthcare at Reuters MOMENTUM virtual forum

There will be 10 billion people living on our planet by 2050. Already today, half the world has no access to healthcare. In the developed world huge healthcare adds to rising costs, making models for care delivery unsustainable. In addition, the world’s healthcare systems account for 4% of global CO2 emissions, more than aviation or shipping. Our healthcare systems are unsustainable. Against the backdrop of these challenges, the world is battling the global COVID-19 pandemic putting care providers under increased, immense pressure to innovate and ensure access to quality care. Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Philips will share his views on how new digital models of networked care delivery can enable sustainable healthcare within the ecological boundaries of our planet.

How Philips has reinforced its leadership as a purpose-driven company to deliver on its commitment to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, positively impacting 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030

How emerging digital technologies support the transition to sustainable healthcare

How innovative business models drive sustainable transformation