Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Global
Jeroen Tas
Dec 04, 2020

Jeroen Tas delivers keynote on sustainable healthcare at Reuters MOMENTUM virtual forum

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes

Philips Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer discusses driving sustainable change in healthcare through digital transformation

There will be 10 billion people living on our planet by 2050. Already today, half the world has no access to healthcare. In the developed world huge healthcare adds to rising costs, making models for care delivery unsustainable. In addition, the world’s healthcare systems account for 4% of global CO2 emissions, more than aviation or shipping. Our healthcare systems are unsustainable. Against the backdrop of these challenges, the world is battling the global COVID-19 pandemic putting care providers under increased, immense pressure to innovate and ensure access to quality care. Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Philips will share his views on how new digital models of networked care delivery can enable sustainable healthcare within the ecological boundaries of our planet.

 

  • How Philips has reinforced its leadership as a purpose-driven company to deliver on its commitment to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, positively impacting 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030
  • How emerging digital technologies support the transition to sustainable healthcare
  • How innovative business models drive sustainable transformation

Event: Reuters Momentum Summit, day 2

Where: Virtual event

Date: 10 December 2020, 09:45 ET / 15:45 CET

Website: https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/conference-agenda.php

Jeroen Tas

Speaker: Jeroen Tas

Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Philips
 

Jeroen Tas is Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer Philips. Jeroen leads the company’s global Innovation & Strategy organization, he is responsible for M&A strategy planning, R&D, solutions design, medical affairs, sustainability, technology platforms, ventures and emerging businesses.

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2020/20201204-jeroen-tas-delivers-keynote-on-sustainable-healthcare-at-reuters-momentum-virtual-forum.html Link copied

Topics

Sustainability Access to care Artificial intelligence (AI) News article

Contact

Joost Maltha

Joost Maltha

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

Related news