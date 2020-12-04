Jeroen Tas delivers keynote on sustainable healthcare at Reuters MOMENTUM virtual forum

There will be 10 billion people living on our planet by 2050. Already today, half the world has no access to healthcare. In the developed world huge healthcare adds to rising costs, making models for care delivery unsustainable. In addition, the world’s healthcare systems account for 4% of global CO2 emissions, more than aviation or shipping. Our healthcare systems are unsustainable. Against the backdrop of these challenges, the world is battling the global COVID-19 pandemic putting care providers under increased, immense pressure to innovate and ensure access to quality care. Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Philips will share his views on how new digital models of networked care delivery can enable sustainable healthcare within the ecological boundaries of our planet.
Event: Reuters Momentum Summit, day 2
Where: Virtual event
Date: 10 December 2020, 09:45 ET / 15:45 CET
Website: https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/conference-agenda.php
Speaker: Jeroen Tas
Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Philips
Jeroen Tas is Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer Philips. Jeroen leads the company’s global Innovation & Strategy organization, he is responsible for M&A strategy planning, R&D, solutions design, medical affairs, sustainability, technology platforms, ventures and emerging businesses.