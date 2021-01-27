Home
Frans van Houten
Jan 27, 2021

Q4 and annual results 2020: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV

On Monday 25th January, Philips announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2020. CEO Frans van Houten took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV, outlining Philips’ resilient performance over the year, with the company continuing to gain market share in its healthcare businesses and ending 2020 with a strong order book.
Bloomberg Daybreak Europe Q4 and annual results 2020
Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny on Bloomberg TV’s ‘Daybreak Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click on the image or this link to watch the interview.

