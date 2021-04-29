Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Global
Frans van Houten
Apr 29, 2021

Q1 2021 results: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV and CNBC

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes

On Monday 26th April, Philips announced its first quarter results for 2021. With the company’s performance gaining momentum with strong comparable sales growth and profitability improvement in the quarter, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, CEO Frans van Houten took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
bloomberg tv
Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny and Annmarie Hordern on Bloomberg TV’s ‘Daybreak Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click on the image or this link to watch the interview.

Frans van Houten also spoke with Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click here to watch the interview.

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2021/20210429-q1-2021-results-philips-ceo-frans-van-houten-on-bloomberg-tv-and-cnbc.html Link copied

Topics

Financial performance News article

Contact

Mark Groves

Mark Groves

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 631 639 916
Ben Zwirs

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 1521 3446

Related news