Q1 2021 results: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV and CNBC
Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes
On Monday 26th April, Philips announced its first quarter results for 2021. With the company’s performance gaining momentum with strong comparable sales growth and profitability improvement in the quarter, despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, CEO Frans van Houten took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny and Annmarie Hordern on Bloomberg TV’s ‘Daybreak Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click on the image or this link to watch the interview.
Frans van Houten also spoke with Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click here to watch the interview.
