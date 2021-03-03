Home
Ambient Experience
Mar 03, 2021

Benefits of Philips Ambient Experience

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes

In addition to the most recent analysis of information provided by 59 customer survey respondents in Europe and the U.S. conducted on behalf of Philips by the Marketech Group, the ability of Ambient Experience to help hospitals deliver on the quadruple aim is also supported by the following studies across hospital sites in Germany, Denmark and the UK:

Better health outcomes: The Radiological Center Kaufhof (Lübeck, Germany) reported that the number of patients requiring sedation during radiology scans dropped by 80% after installing Philips’ Ambient Experience in-bore MRI solution [1].

Lower cost of care: A study conducted by Herlev University Hospital (Herlev, Denmark) reported a 70% reduction in re‑scans [2], together with reducing waiting times, rescheduling costs, and staff overtime.
Patient experience: A survey at The Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales (Cardiff, UK) revealed that 85% of parents indicated their children were less anxious while attending the hospital’s newly designed Ambient Experience radiology department than before, and that installing the solution increased the department’s NetPromoter Score (NPS) to 78 [3].

Staff Experience: The Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital survey also revealed that 86% of its caregivers said they felt they could work more effectively in the Ambient Experience environment.

