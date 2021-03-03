Benefits of Philips Ambient Experience

In addition to the most recent analysis of information provided by 59 customer survey respondents in Europe and the U.S. conducted on behalf of Philips by the Marketech Group, the ability of Ambient Experience to help hospitals deliver on the quadruple aim is also supported by the following studies across hospital sites in Germany, Denmark and the UK:



Better health outcomes: The Radiological Center Kaufhof (Lübeck, Germany) reported that the number of patients requiring sedation during radiology scans dropped by 80% after installing Philips’ Ambient Experience in-bore MRI solution [1].



Lower cost of care: A study conducted by Herlev University Hospital (Herlev, Denmark) reported a 70% reduction in re‑scans [2], together with reducing waiting times, rescheduling costs, and staff overtime.

