Philips’ Deeptha Khanna talks about sustainable innovation at upcoming The Economist event

At Philips, a world leader in health technology, the twin concepts of taking care of people and taking care of the planet go hand in hand. Looking after the health and wellbeing of future generations by mitigating the effects of climate change is as important as improving the health of today’s population and enabling access to care.And we have some work to do. In the last decade, we have seen a huge increase in the world’s environmental footprint, with consumption currently running at around 1.7 times the resource capacity of the planet [1], and resource use expected to double by 2050 if we continue with business as usual. Changing the way products are made and used can help address 45% of global greenhouse gas emissions , while creating a circular economy offers a $4.5 trillion economic opportunity by helping to avoid waste, stimulate business growth, and create employment opportunities.In healthcare, it is vitally important that we create more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to deliver better care to more people at lower cost. And that we rethink the way in which we design and use our products. According to Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader Personal Health at Philips, new technologies, innovative new and circular business models, and collaboration on all levels offer practical solutions.Speaking during The Economist 6th Annual Sustainability Week (March 22 - 25, 2021), in a societal track session titledDeeptha will provide insights into how Philips is raising the bar in sustainability, the ambitious goals it has set itself, and how the company is harnessing the power of technology, innovation, and collaboration across the value chain to improve healthcare’s environmental footprint, reduce CO₂ and create more sustainable and resilient healthcare systems.