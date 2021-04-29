The Netherlands Royal Family steps into the future of healthcare during Dutch King’s Day 2021

Digital Twin
The Digital Twin demonstrated to the Royal Family is a virtual representation of a person based on their medical data, family history, and genetic information. Because each patient is unique and therefore needs personalized care, their digital twin can help doctors to select the right treatment, simulate its effectiveness in advance, and support the patient and their care team during and after treatment. In the future, ‘Digital Twin’ technology will help to make healthcare even more precise, personalized, and preventive.