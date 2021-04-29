The Netherlands Royal Family steps into the future of healthcare during Dutch King’s Day 2021

During the Dutch King's Day celebrations (April 27, 2021), King Willem-Alexander and his family stepped into the future of healthcare via augmented reality. They were welcomed at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) by Teddy Heerbaart, a talented young business development manager from Philips, who on behalf of Philips showed the Royal Family several high-profile innovations in healthcare.



The Royal Family was introduced to the concept of the ‘Digital Twin’, learned how 3D augmented-reality images are being used to help doctors look inside the body, and how a complex heart condition can be treated via minimally-invasive surgery using catheters inserted through a small incision in the groin. The Philips 'experience' concluded with a special tribute to healthcare personnel.

