The past fifteen months have shed significant light on the growing need to extend the reach of patient care beyond the hospital and into the home. At last year’s American Telemedicine Association (ATA) conference, many attendees were just beginning to examine and understand the impact that a global pandemic can have on an evolving healthcare industry. This year, Philips is highlighting its ongoing collaboration with the ATA to help further the adoption of virtual care across the industry, demonstrating a commitment to connecting care across acute, post-acute and homecare settings alike.

With the consumerization of healthcare and persistent challenges related to care access, care delivery settings are changing. The expanding options in telemedicine offer a paradigm shift, helping to deliver expert care to the patient remotely rather than always requiring the patient to travel to visit a clinician. With support from Philips, the ATA is advocating for favorable telehealth policy at both the Federal and state levels to protect access to such care as the world begins to move beyond the pandemic, helping to create sustainable change. At this year’s virtual ATA 2021 conference, Philips will participate in discussions that highlight developments in virtual care solutions that span the health continuum, allowing caregivers to extend when, where and how patient care is delivered.

“The pandemic has brought to light the important role telehealth can and must play in healthcare, to create a hybrid or two-channel delivery system that appropriately balances in-person and virtual care. We commend the commitment Philips has made to helping healthcare organizations successfully implement telehealth services, with a strong focus on patient-centered care, as well as their vision in navigating the future of care delivery,” said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO, the ATA. “Philips is a leader in the industry, so we are pleased to feature their important work, insights and innovation at ATA2021.”