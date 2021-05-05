Philips’ Future Health Index 2021 report reveals transformative post-pandemic agenda of healthcare leaders worldwide

Telehealth prioritized during COVID-19; AI investment to rise after pandemic

While still grappling with the pandemic, 64% of healthcare leaders around the world continue to prioritize telehealth when it comes to digital health technology investments. This number is particularly high in the U.S. (89%). However, in the next three years, only 40% expect to invest heavily in telehealth and AI emerges as a key area for investment (36% today, 74% in three years). Healthcare leaders in emerging economies like Saudi Arabia (98%), India (94%) and Russia (85%) plan to prioritize investments in AI the most in 2024, even more than those in the U.S. (80%).



Roughly one third (36%) of European healthcare leaders and one quarter (27%) of those in APAC agree that, to be prepared for the future, their hospital or healthcare facility most needs to invest in implementing predictive technologies like AI and machine learning. Notably, in technologically advanced Singapore, the numbers are higher, with nearly two thirds (62%) of healthcare leaders prioritizing an investment in AI post-pandemic. And while lower, Europe and APAC are still above the averages for the Americas (12%) and the Middle East & Africa (6%) when it comes to prioritizing AI in 2024.