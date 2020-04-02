FDA's enforcement discretion allowing to expand remote use of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution during COVID-19 emergency

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced that the FDA has granted a waiver for the use of readily available consumer monitors at home with the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution [1]. Pathologists, who may not be able to work on-site due to the current COVID-19 emergency, can start working from home to review pathological cases and so prevent any delay in critical patient care.

Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of a broad range of diseases, including cancer, and consequently guide treatment decisions. The already scarce resources of pathologists are under enormous pressure to maintain high-quality patient care. Recently, both pathologists' societies and industry associations successfully advocated a waiver from remote pathology restrictions during this public health pandemic.