Philips World COPD Day survey reveals care challenges, telehealth adoption, and increased global awareness surrounding respiratory health

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced findings from its first ever World COPD Day survey ahead of the awareness day on November 18. Philips surveyed more than 4,000 adults in China, India, Russia and the U.S. to gather insights on global awareness of respiratory conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced overall perceptions of respiratory health. Findings reveal that while the pandemic created unique challenges for the COPD community, it also increased the general population’s awareness for the condition and encouraged alternative care options, such as telehealth.
According to the Center for Disease Control, adults with COPD are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 [1]. Philips survey shows that while action to improve respiratory health to combat the respiratory virus is on the rise for all respondents, significant differences exist between how COPD and non-COPD populations seek care.