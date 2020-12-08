Philips new DreamWear Silicone Pillows designed using 3D facial scan data to fit diverse populations

“In order to help patients adhere to their sleep apnea therapies, it is critical that we continue to innovate and create solutions to effectively address patient compliance challenges,” said Pamela Hall, Sleep Category Leader at Philips. “Through a combination of addressing customer feedback and data-driven design, we continue to grow our Dream Family with more options that offer an unmatched holistic experience when it comes to CPAP mask comfort, fit, convenience and efficiency. These can be paired with solutions like Mask Selector to help clinicians and our medical equipment partners to fit patients effectively, keep patients comfortable, optimize performance, and promote therapy outcomes.”

The new pillows cushion combines data from Philips’ advanced 3D facial scan technology with a unique, all-silicone design to help reduce pressure points inside the nostril. This innovative approach offers both comfort and an effective fit and seal, an ideal combination for therapy acceptance and adherence, particularly when paired with DreamWear’s convenient modular interchangeability. Philips’ new silicone pillows mask is the lightest tube-on-top pillows mask available today [1].

The DreamWear Silicone Pillows joins the Philips Dream Family – a portfolio of solutions designed to help improve long-term patient outcomes by providing comfortable and effective sleep apnea therapy. Now available in North America, the new cushion solution will expand to additional markets in 2021. For more information please visit: Philips.com/DreamWear.

[1] Data from Philips conducted comparable assembly weight test for DreamWear Gel Pillows, DreamWear Silicone Pillows and ResMed Airfit P30i masks