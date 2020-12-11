Adding green energy to the grid: Philips, HEINEKEN, Nouryon and Signify form first Pan-European consortium for future wind farm

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips, HEINEKEN, Nouryon and Signify have formed the first consortium to sign a Pan-European green energy deal securing additional renewable electricity for Europe. The four companies have a shared vision to further reduce CO2 emissions in support of the UN Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal objectives.

The companies joined forces to support the development of 35 wind turbines in the Mutkalampi municipality in Finland, which is scheduled for completion in 2023. The virtual PPA covers an expected output volume of 330 GWh per year – equivalent to the electricity consumption of 40,000 households. Compared to the average European electricity generation, this renewable electricity will help to avoid over 230,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The consortium has committed to contracting renewable electricity from the wind farm for the first 10 years through a virtual PPA. The electricity will be physically delivered to the Finnish grid while the four consortium partners benefit from the Guarantees of Origin. This provides income stability for the renewable project while guaranteeing clean energy benefits for the corporate buyers.

While the companies have signed PPAs for renewable electricity in the past, this is the first time such a consortium has formed a virtual PPA to drive incremental renewable electricity for Europe.

Through this consortium, HEINEKEN will source renewable electricity for an additional 31 of its European production sites [1], Nouryon will continue its progress in reducing CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, Philips secures renewable electricity supply to power its European operations for a 10-year period and Signify solidifies its leading position on 100% renewable electricity use and doubling the pace to reach the Paris Agreement over their value chain by 2025.

Jorge Paradela, Corporate Affairs Director Europe at HEINEKEN: “As part of our global CO₂ reduction program, Drop the C, we aim to significantly reduce emissions across our value chain and are committed to reaching 70% renewable energy in the production of our beers by 2030. This virtual PPA is another step towards our ambition and will provide the equivalent electricity needed to brew over 5 billion bottles of beer. Where possible, we aim to develop local PPAs for our Operating Companies. For example HEINEKEN Spain has signed a long term PPA involving the construction of a new solar photovoltaic plant. It is not always possible to build locally, therefore we are delighted to join forces on this virtual PPA to deliver significant renewable electricity for Europe. We firmly believe in the power of collaboration to help contribute to a greener world and greener future for us all.”

Marcel Galjee, Vice President Energy & New Business at Nouryon Industrial Chemicals: “As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we have set a target to reduce carbon emissions by 25% between 2020 and 2025 and to increase our share of renewable and low-carbon energy to 60%. This virtual PPA combines the best of both worlds: additional renewable electricity is realized in Finland where there is space, both physically and on the grid, while we benefit from more sustainable energy for our operations.”