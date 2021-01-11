Philips highlights central role of healthcare in the home at All-Digital CES 2021

Pregnant mothers are a vulnerable population and may have several concerns and anxieties about the impact of COVID-19 infection on pregnancy [1]. Philips COVID-19 Fetal and Maternal solution within the Avalon product family, including patch and digital twin of the fetal monitor, allows clinicians to monitor vital signs of both mom and baby from home or an isolation room to help reduce unnecessary physical interactions between clinicians and patients.

In the belief that parents should be able to make decisions based on the best possible evidence, Philips and GSK have teamed up to equip Philips’ Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps with comprehensive and reliable information about vaccine preventable diseases and the vaccines that are available. The apps, reaching a combined total of nearly 2 million parents worldwide every day, provide articles and videos about the importance of vaccination, together with a vaccination hub to help parents access comprehensive and reliable information to support conversations with their healthcare professionals, such as which vaccines are relevant and when they need to be administered. Parents are also invited to participate in on-line research to help to better understand their views on different vaccinations.

For people living with health conditions like diabetes or cardiac disease, Philips will highlight its recently introduced biosensor-based solutions for remote monitoring of at-risk chronic disease patients as they transition from the hospital into the home. Philips will also spotlight its end-to-end, clinically proven sleep solutions, designed to help address chronic sleep conditions like sleep apnea from discovery, to diagnosis, through treatment and adherence – even from the home. Being showcased for the first time at CES is the Philips Mask Selector, the first and only clinically validated, 3D facial scanning solution that helps providers fit 9 out of 10 patients with the right mask from the start [2]. The proprietary Mask Selector algorithm offers a novel solution in the shift toward digitization of health care, helping to improve business efficiencies by reducing costs associated with fitting time and mask waste.