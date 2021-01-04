Philips and GSK partner to better inform parents about child vaccination

With our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps we are in direct contact with millions of parents and parents to be. We want to support them with trustworthy and reliable information and create greater awareness of vaccination programs and vaccine preventable diseases.
Deeptha Khanna
Chief Business Leader Personal Health at Philips
“With misinformation and often conflicting information from multiple sources, mostly found online and via social media, there is a great need for reliable and credible information,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader Personal Health at Philips. “With our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps we are in direct contact with millions of parents and parents to be. We want to support them with trustworthy and reliable information and create greater awareness of vaccination programs and vaccine preventable diseases.”
Commenting on the partnership for GSK, Dr. Francesca Ceddia, Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs at GSK Vaccines said: “Pregnancy and bringing home a new baby are exciting experiences for parents – experiences that have them asking many questions about their child’s health and searching for clear, accurate answers. While multiple digital resources are now available and access to information has never been quicker, the spread of misinformation on social media can make it difficult to know where to turn. For this reason, we have partnered with Philips to offer parents access to scientifically accurate, easy-to-understand information on vaccine-preventable diseases, which can help them protect their child.”
With the Philips Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps reaching a combined total of almost 2 million parents across the globe every day, the Philips/GSK vaccine partnership represents a huge step forwards in providing parents with factual, scientifically accurate information. By facilitating preventative care, offering easy digital access to information, and eliminating much of the cost and heartbreak of treating preventable childhood diseases, it further cements Philips’ commitment to the quadruple aim of healthcare – improved outcomes, better patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care.
The Philips/GSK partnership offering is already live in Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Germany, Italy, Australia, Russia and Mexico, where it has proved highly successful in reassuring parents who have been unable to have face-to-face contact with their child care teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.