Philips survey reveals COVID-19’s negative impact on sleep quality and CPAP use

Sleep apnea continues to impact quality of sleep across the world, with a slight increase reported by those who have been diagnosed with the issue since last year (2020: 9% vs. 2021: 12%). While Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy is the most commonly prescribed treatment for the condition, this year’s survey revealed a drop in the proportion of sleep apnea patients using their CPAP (2020: 36% vs. 2021: 18%) and an increase in the proportion who have never used the CPAP they were prescribed (2020: 10% vs. 2021: 16%). With 72% of those who discontinued CPAP therapy citing COVID-19 related reasons, ranging from financial challenges (55%) to limited access of supplies (44%), it would appear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an inhibiting factor in CPAP therapy compliance. Perhaps most concerning, however, was that 57% of those living with sleep apnea had never been prescribed CPAP at all.Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be at risk for sleep apnea can visit Philips.com/SleepApnea to take an online symptoms quiz, and speak to a healthcare professional right away.Philips’ latest global sleep survey findings further solidify the company’s commitment to developing clinically-proven solutions to empower those living with sleep apnea and those facing other sleep challenges to take control of their health. For more than 35 years, Philips has been studying sleep from every angle, collecting billions of nights of sleep data to better understand how sleep affects health. Today, Philips’ growing portfolio of sleep solutions collectively address more than 80% of known sleep issues [2]. These solutions and services are supported by clinical research and technical data to offer scientifically personalized care and instill confidence among those who use them. COVID-19 may have forever impacted the healthcare industry, and sleep care is clearly no exception. Since the beginning of 2020, for example, Philips has seen a 35% increase in the average number of unique devices connecting to its cloud-based sleep and respiratory remote patient management software [3], highlighting the need for such solutions.To learn more about the Global Sleep Survey and Philips’ commitment to improving access to sleep technology worldwide, visit Philips.com/WorldSleepDay . To learn more about Philips sleep solutions, visit Philips.com/SmartSleep . To join the conversation about sleep health and Philips’ growing suite of consumer and physician-prescribed sleep solutions, follow @Philips @PhilipsSleepWellness or @PhilipsResp