Philips survey reveals COVID-19’s negative impact on sleep quality and CPAP use

More people are turning to online resources and telehealth for sleep concerns

While some people may have relied on lifestyle strategies – such as soothing music, meditation or reading – to address their sleep woes, many turned to online searches to learn more about treatments to improve sleep (34%). With the increased reliance on telehealth during the pandemic, more than half (58%) of respondents expressed a willingness to seek help for sleep related concerns in future from a sleep specialist via telehealth services, although many have yet to take that step. The majority (70%) currently believed it would be difficult [1] to find a sleep specialist through an online or telephone-based program.