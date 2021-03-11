Philips, American College of Cardiology and MedAxiom collaborate to shape the future of cardiovascular care delivery

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Washington, D.C., U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), whose mission is to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, and MedAxiom, an ACC company with the same mission, today announced a collaboration to deliver timely and actionable information along with guidance to align physicians, operations and finance stakeholders. The goal of the collaboration is to drive significant performance improvements in integrated cardiovascular care in terms of the patient and care provider experience, clinical outcomes and productivity.



Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives per year [1]. In the United States alone, total costs of cardiovascular disease are expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2035, of which direct medical costs are projected to reach $749 billion [2]. Providers who care for this population face numerous challenges, including a lack of a model for optimizing performance and a void of data or data that are not actionable. To address these challenges, Philips will leverage its cardiovascular R&D and clinical expertise, ACC will provide knowledge that leverages the skill and expertise of more than 54,000 members, and MedAxiom will contribute premier organizational performance solutions.

“The ACC is mission driven to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, and we embrace innovative ways of supporting clinicians and the entire cardiovascular care team,” said Cathleen C. Gates, chief executive officer, ACC. “By combining Philips’ depth of knowledge in cardiac care delivery with ACC’s robust guideline and clinical document offerings, we’re ensuring clinicians have access to guideline-driven best practices in an impactful way.”



“MedAxiom is excited to collaborate with the ACC and Philips to bring together clinical leadership and strategic alignment aimed at improving clinical, financial and operational outcomes for cardiovascular service providers,” said Gerald Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, president and chief executive officer, MedAxiom. “Given the rapidly changing healthcare environment, we must leverage innovative models designed not only to optimize the way care is delivered and achieve the Quadruple Aim, but to truly transform cardiovascular care.”