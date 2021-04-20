Five-year patient-level meta-analysis of ILLUMENATE EU RCT and Pivotal study results confirms safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose Drug-Coated Balloon

“Stellarex is the only paclitaxel DCB to consistently demonstrate no difference in mortality every year through five years compared to PTA in multiple RCTs and in a patient-level meta-analysis,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “We are committed to providing healthcare providers with accurate and transparent data to help them make an informed decision on the optimal treatment for each patient with peripheral arterial disease. With its low drug dose and unique drug coating composition, Stellarex is a logical choice for those who require this option.”



Featuring Philips EnduraCoat technology, a unique coating consisting of a polyethylene glycol excipient with amorphous and crystalline paclitaxel particles dispersed in it, Philips Drug-Coated Balloon – Stellarex .035” is unlike any other DCB for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. EnduraCoat technology provides efficient drug transfer and effective drug residency coupled with high coating durability and minimal particulate loss, thereby enabling a low therapeutic drug dose.



Philips’ Image Guided Therapy business provides complete procedural solutions of systems, smart devices, disease-specific software and services for minimally invasive procedures, helping caregivers decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient during their procedure.



[2] Katsanos et al. Risk of Death Following Application of Paclitaxel‐Coated Balloons and Stents in the Femoropopliteal Artery of the Leg: A Systematic Review and Meta‐Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. JAHA, December 8, 2018.

[3] Schneider et al. Paclitaxel exposure: Long-term safety and effectiveness of a drug-coated balloon for claudication in pooled randomized trials. Catheterization & Cardiovascular Interventions, August 24, 2020.