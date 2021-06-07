Philips highlights integrated informatics solutions at virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference 2021

“The digital transformation helps to change the delivery of healthcare. To drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care, organizations must leverage integrated informatics solutions,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “At this year’s HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, we’re excited to showcase our robust, interoperable infrastructures that unite devices, data, technology, and people. Our deep clinical and operational expertise delivers connected and secure informatics solutions that are scalable across clinical and operational departments, to help empower the people behind the data - from our cloud-enabled digital platforms, to our patient engagement, to our virtual care solutions.”