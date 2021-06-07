Philips highlights integrated informatics solutions at virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference 2021

During the virtual HIMSS & Health 2.0 European event, Europe’s largest virtual and digital health event, Philips will focus on the following 2021 key informatics themes: Healthcare Anywhere, Digital Transformation, Business Models, Healthcare Consumerization and Precision Care. Philips’ propositions available across these areas enable predictive, precise and virtual care, based on Philips’ secure, cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform, addressing the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care; they include:

Acute Patient Management - continuous monitoring keeping data with the patient, distributing critical physiological trends and insights to care teams at all points of care. - continuous monitoring keeping data with the patient, distributing critical physiological trends and insights to care teams at all points of care. Philips’ acute patient management solutions bring together devices, analytics, services to allow for early detection and appropriate intervention in a secure, agile and resilient ecosystem.

Integrated Diagnostics - Philips Diagnostic Informatics Suite allows data curation at the point of care, fostering clinical collaboration across diagnostic and clinical service lines, as well as improving streamlined workflows and reducing variation. Data brought to meaningful insights to support a more precise diagnosis and lower total cost of ownership.

Philips’ telehealth solutions and capabilities enable customers to extend where, when and how care is delivered –because location should never limit patient care. Virtual care can help to improve efficiency while maintaining quality of care and optimizing staff allocation and productivity through data-driven insights.

At the virtual conference, Philips will also participate in the following live and on-demand sessions:

Keynote Presentation on Widening our Perspective on Digital Maturity – Shez Partovi, MD, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Philips, will be part of this conversation on June 7th, 4:20 – 5:00pm CET. A recording will also be available on-demand for those who cannot tune in live.

Best Practice Session on Digital Maturity Featuring Informed Perspectives from HIT Leaders – on-demand, 20-minute session available on the HIMSS platform during the conference.



Details on all sessions and the full program can be found here.



For more information on Philips’ solutions that will be showcased at the virtual HIMSS European conference, visit: www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates. For continued conversations around Philips’ innovation in health informatics, join us virtually or in-person at HIMSS Global taking place August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.