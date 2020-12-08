We collaborate closely with our customers, like-minded front-runners, (non-) governmental organizations, and other stakeholders, such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, to drive the adoption of circular thinking.
At the 2018 World Economic Forum, Philips announced the commitment to take back and repurpose all large medical systems that our customers are prepared to return to us. We are actively pursuing the trade-in of equipment such as MRI, CT and interventional X-ray systems and taking full control to ensure that all traded-in materials are repurposed in a responsible way. Read more here.
To drive this, we became the co-chair of the PACE (Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy) initiative. The mission is to convene a coalition of like-minded organizations to make similar capital equipment pledges.
A growing group of industry leaders – including ASML, Cisco, Dell, HP, KPN, Mitsubishi Elevators and Vanderlande – are starting to take full responsibility for the reuse, refurbishment and recycling of the capital equipment they sell. This will incentivize extending the life of products and stopping waste at the end of product use, while capturing the economic value of materials.
