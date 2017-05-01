From 2020 onwards, all of Philips’ sites will be powered by 100% renewable electricity sources. Most of that electricity comes from projects we helped create, such as the Los Mirasoles windpark in the US and the Krammer and Bouwdokken windfarms in the Netherlands. For the latter Philips closed long-term contracts through its renewable electricity purchasing consortium with Nouryon, DSM and Google. Both long-term projects are now powering all of our US-and Netherlands-based operations with renewable electricity. To reach 100% renewable electricity usage globally, we purchase renewable electricity within the markets or via local utility companies.
We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025.
Although reduction is key to carbon neutrality, unavoidable carbon emissions require offsetting in order to gradually drive down our emissions to zero.
We do this by financing projects in emerging regions that have a strong link with health and wellbeing (UN Sustainable Development Goal 3) and sustainable consumption (UN Sustainable Development Goal 12
To compensate our residual carbon emissions, Philips has forged a partnership with EcoAct, an internationally recognized group of experts founded in 2005, which supports Philips in meeting our carbon neutrality commitment.
Philips is financing several carbon emission reduction projects to gradually drive down our emissions to zero. We have selected projects in emerging regions that, as well as generating emission reductions, also drive social, economic and additional environmental benefits for the communities in which they are rolled out.
In 2017, we kicked off by compensating 220 metric kilotons of carbon emissions. In 2019, we increased this to 440 kilotonnes, equivalent to the annual uptake of approximately 13 million medium-sized oak trees. This covers the sum total of the direct emissions from our sites, all our business travel emissions, and all our ocean, road and parcel shipments within logistics.