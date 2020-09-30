The debt of Royal Philips consists of bonds (USD and EUR), forward contracts, leases (finance and operating) and bank borrowings. Next to that, Philips’ has a EUR 1 billion committed revolving credit facility which was signed in April 2017 and will expire in April 2024. The facility can be used for general group purposes, such as a backstop of its Commercial Paper Program.

The Commercial Paper Program amounts to USD 2.5 billion, under which Philips can issue commercial paper up to 364 days in tenor, both in the US and in Europe, in any major freely convertible currency. As per end of Q3 2020 there was no amount outstanding under the program.

The total net debt of Philips per September 30th, 2020 is EUR 4.7 billion. The long-term debt has maturities up to 2042 and an average tenor of 8.5 years. The graph below shows the debt maturity profile, per end of September 2020: