Innovating for our Next Normal: How digital health is helping pregnant mothers through the pandemic and beyond

When I was pregnant with my boys, there wasn’t as much access to information at our fingertips on pregnancy and baby health as there is online today. Indeed, my husband and I piled up on baby books, but we really relied on my obstetrician to guide us through the experience, with regular routine checkups, expert advice and a strong dose of reassurance along the way. My relationship with her was truly instrumental in both my health and the health of my babies.

So, when I think of the estimated 140 million women who gave birth in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m personally moved. Saddened thinking of the millions of moms who rely on public transport and were afraid – or not able – to attend checkups. And heartbroken to read of studies and birth data showing the startling increase in stillbirth rates – in part attributed to this lack of access to routine antenatal care.

We’ve posted in the past about how COVID has transformed care for acute and chronic conditions. However, I wanted to share the progress we’ve made in especially supporting expecting and young parents - and what the pandemic has taught us for the future.

In fact, our relationship with most parents begins long before they start looking for breast pumps or bottles – it starts with a heartbeat. From this first experience, all the way through pregnancy and birth we support mothers and their partners in improving pregnancy outcomes and their baby’s health: a responsibility we don’t take lightly.

Thus, when faced with the challenges of the pandemic, we banded together from Philips to support the millions of mothers, partners and babies we serve, helping increase access to care and information and promote their health and wellness remotely.