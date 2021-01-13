Redefining transitions of care – extending where and when care happens

One year ago, I was holding a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the most influential tech events in the world and, as they describe it, the proving ground for breakthrough technologies. I was there representing the personal health portfolio of Philips which was spotlighting meaningful innovation in the home. Shortly thereafter, the baton was passed to me to take up a new journey: connecting the many transitions of care inside the hospital but also beyond, including acute and chronic patient care management inside the home.

We enter 2021 deep in a global public health crisis which has exacerbated an already strained healthcare environment. The promise of a vaccine does not begin to address our holistic problems: chronic conditions are rising, staff shortages are mounting, and a complex, aging population is growing. To add to this burden, we’ve seen another crisis brewing as hospitals manage COVID-19 surges: emergency department and ongoing care visits have declined due to patient concerns around infection transmission. We know because we have experienced this before.

Ten weeks after COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in 2020, visits to the ED for heart attacks and stroke dropped 23% and 20% respectively [1]. While that may seem like a good thing for an overburdened health system, it means patients in need are avoiding care which could lead to a second crisis that overwhelms systems across the health continuum. We cannot take a “wait and see” approach. Instead, the solution is to proactively meet patients where they are, create meaningful connections between clinician and patient from within their homes, and effectively help guide transitions of care.

Healthcare is at a pivotal moment in connecting care across settings. Effective transitions of care can be highly influential on a patient’s outcomes, and it’s up to us to help ensure these shifts don’t lead to blind spots. More than ever before, health informatics like data integration and artificial intelligence can provide connected patient care management whenever and wherever care happens – helping to keep patients out of the hospital, improving patient outcomes for those discharged, and helping health systems manage their patient load and resources.