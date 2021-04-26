Philips' First-Quarter Results 2021

First-quarter highlights
- Following the agreement to sell the Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital, this business is reported as a discontinued operation as of Q1 2021. Consequently, sales and results from the Domestic Appliances business are no longer included in the results of continuing operations.
- Group sales amounted to EUR 3.8 billion, with 9% comparable sales growth
- Comparable order intake decreased 5%, with double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and a double-digit decline in the Connected Care businesses on the back of 80% growth in Q1 2020
- Income from continuing operations was a loss of EUR 34 million. Excluding the impact of a provision related to precautionary actions to address a component quality issue, income from continuing operations improved by EUR 139 million year-on-year. Income from continuing operations was EUR 17 million in Q1 2020.
- Adjusted EBITA increased to EUR 362 million, or 9.5% of sales, compared to EUR 208 million, or 5.6% of sales in Q1 2020
- Operating cash flow improved to EUR 321 million, compared to EUR 181 million in Q1 2020
- Free cash flow was EUR 169 million, compared to an outflow of EUR 15 million in Q1 2020
Frans van Houten, CEO:
“Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, our performance gained momentum with a strong 9% comparable sales growth and profitability improvement in the first quarter, with all business segments and markets contributing. We are encouraged by the strong 11% comparable order intake growth for the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, and the strengthening performance of the Personal Health businesses. At the same time, the Connected Care businesses continued to successfully convert their strong order book, while comparable order intake decreased 27%, as anticipated following the 80% order intake growth for patient monitors and hospital ventilators in Q1 2020.
Our growth momentum is driven by our portfolio of innovative solutions, for example in the areas of precision diagnosis, image-guided therapy, and telehealth. Moreover, we continued to add long-term strategic partnerships with hospitals on the back of more than 50 new partnerships we signed in 2020. This illustrates our ability to meet the needs of today’s hospital leaders, across the globe, as they plan for the future.
In line with our plans, we signed an agreement to sell the Domestic Appliances business, which concludes our major divestments. We are pleased that we have found a good home for this business and we look forward to a successful partnership with the new owner, Hillhouse Capital. We are also pleased to have completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry and Capsule Technologies, which will further drive our transformation into a solutions company, and in particular further strengthen our position to improve patient care across care settings for multiple diseases and medical conditions.
Regretfully, we have identified a quality issue in a component that is used in certain sleep and respiratory care products, and are initiating all precautionary actions to address this issue, for which we have taken a EUR 250 million provision.
Looking ahead, while we continue to see uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 across the world, we see increased demand in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses. We now plan to deliver low-to-mid-single-digit comparable sales growth for the Group in 2021 (compared to the earlier projection of low-single-digit growth), with an Adjusted EBITA margin improvement of 60-80 basis points.”