10 innovative examples of telehealth in action

In the long list of examples of telehealth that have been accelerated by COVID-19, tele-dentistry should not go unmentioned – because it offers exactly the sort of convenience and on-demand access that the modern health consumer has come to expect.



Tele-dentistry allows patients to consult a licensed dentist via a mobile app, without having to leave their home or make an appointment. By sharing high-resolution photos of their teeth and flagging specific concerns, they can get a personalized assessment and practical advice for ongoing improvement of their oral health.



For dental professionals, many of whom switched to virtual consultations in the wake of the pandemic, tele-dentistry offers a way of keeping in touch with patients in between visits, allowing them to monitor progression of oral health conditions such as gum disease or to follow up on treatment remotely. Insurers are paying notice, with some now offering full reimbursement for virtual consults at zero additional cost for its members.