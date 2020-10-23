Philips attends European Resuscitation Council’s annual congress

From October 22 to 24, Philips is attending the European Resuscitation Council’s virtual annual congress, RESUSCITATION2020. In addition to hosting a virtual booth showcasing the company’s emergency care and resuscitation systems, Philips is also hosting two educational webinars on pre-hospital care and protocol for cardiac arrest patients.

When lives are on the line, it is crucial for first responders to be able to focus on the patient, not the equipment. They need tools that are not only intuitive, easy to use and reliable, but also support safe, secure and seamless data transfer for decision support and documentation. In moments when time and information are critical, these frontline workers need to know that their data is being quickly transferred to the right hands and will be able to provide them with the informed decisions they rely on. The right tools can improve health outcomes, and also improve the patient and provider experience overall.

Philips Emergency Care and Resuscitation systems help first responders and clinicians to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. An end-to-end solution, this portfolio of data-driven products is designed to be easy to use for rapid response and confident decision-making. Intended to act as an extension of the user, these tools ensure that frontline workers can quickly activate the right workflow at the right time. Among the products on display at RESUSCITATION2020 are the Philips Monitor/Defibrillator (known as HeartStart Intrepid with Emergency Care Informatics Suite and Tempus ALS with IntelliSpace Corsium) and Philips AED (known as HeartStart HS1 and HeartStart FRx).