Nov 29, 2020

Philips and radiology go virtual and remote at RSNA 2020

Join Philips’ unique, immersive virtual booth experience for on-demand and live sessions, webinars, demos and more

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the first time in its history, this year’s Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting (RSNA 2020) will be a virtual event. For its worldwide audience of radiologists, going virtual will be nothing new. Faced with the need to resume acute and elective care for non-COVID patients while continuing to cope with COVID demand, they have had to be inventive, and working virtually has been part of it. Philips is now taking the opportunity at RSNA 2020 to empower radiologists with the tools they need to embed many of these new ways of working into routine radiology workflows in order to continue meeting the Quadruple Aim of healthcare – improved patient outcomes, better patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care – in the COVID era and beyond.
Philips’ spotlight solutions in the RSNA 2020 virtual experience

From November 29 – December 5, the Philips Live! event at RSNA 2020 will offer attendees a unique, immersive experience of Philips’ rich portfolio of radiology solutions via a virtual platform that allows them to participate in live/on-demand sessions, explore virtual 3D radiology environments, and view demonstrations of the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips. Visitors can also listen to keynote presentations, participate in symposia and expert webinars, and connect directly with Philips specialists and executives by booking one-on-one virtual meetings. 

 

Front and center for Philips at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase a coordinated suite of offerings for the first time, introducing key solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology. 

 

As one of its flagship pieces of news, Philips is introducing the industry’s first multi-modality, vendor-agnostic Radiology Operations Command Center during RSNA 2020. Philips Radiology Operations Command Center [1] enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center solution that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside of Philips.

Philips solutions spotlight at RSNA 2020: advancing precision diagnosis to enable a clear care pathway

From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time their clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision and efficiency are essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improving patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient’s pathway through precision diagnosis and therapy.

 

Key areas of focus for Philips at RSNA across its rich portfolio or radiology solutions include:

  • Magnetic Resonance (MR) – Philips Ingenia Ambition, based on the industry’s first and only, fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, provides more productive [2] helium-free MR operations while delivering excellent image quality for challenging patients. Ingenia Ambition with Compressed SENSE acceleration performs MRI exams up to 50% faster [3] for all anatomies in both 2D- and 3D scanning. The SmartPath Upgrade Program now makes it possible for customers to extend the lifetime of their existing MR equipment and easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success.
  • Computed Tomography (CT) – Philips Incisive enhances the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization to help meet the most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.
  • Digital PET/CT – Philips Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.
  • Diagnostic X-ray – Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 is designed to meet the diagnostic imaging needs of the most demanding institutions, to comfortably see more patients per day, and shorten patient wait time, by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools to help drive workflow efficiency. 
  • Ultrasound – Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment is customized to provide quick, confident imaging using advanced technology for a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children.
  • Advanced Visualization Workspace – Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. The solution is a multi-modality and vendor agnostic comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for Radiology.
  • Integrated Patient Management – Philips Patient Management Solution enables communication between care providers and patients to prepare patients for their appointments, help them show up on-time, and follow their care plans to help reduce no-shows and drive patient preparedness to improve diagnostic outcomes. 

Optimizing clinical and operational performance in the interventional suite

Beyond diagnosis, Philips will also showcase its Intuitive, integrated and efficient next-generation Image Guided Therapy System – Philips Azurion, advancing the capabilities of the platform to further improve the quality and efficiency of interventional procedures. An industry-first, the advanced image-guided therapy platform now integrates control of imaging, physiology, hemodynamic and informatics applications, as well as intuitive control of the gantry, at the tableside, allowing clinicians to control all compatible applications from a single touchscreen and helping to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time.

Peer insight sessions during RSNA 2020

Philips invites RSNA attendees to access webinars and symposia sessions throughout the week, addressing topics from innovative solutions in response to COVID-19, to the role of Artificial Intelligence in diagnostic imaging.  The Philips schedule of webinar and symposia content includes: 

 

November 29, 8.00am CST

Making Artificial Intelligence natural: the Philips approach – including development of an AI enhanced algorithm for the detection of COVID-19. Register here.

 

November 29, 12.30pm CST

Is patient-centered imaging better imaging? A panel discussion with expert radiologists from leading institutions on innovative technologies to improve patient engagement, comfort, communication, safety, and access to care. Register here.

Symposia sessions

 

November 30, 7.00am CST

Winning Workflows: Improving efficiency at every phase of the imaging enterprise – a panel discussion on workflow solutions that help to improve the patient and staff experience, reduce costs, and advance the essential role of radiology in precision diagnosis. Register here.

 

December 1, 7.00am CST

COVID-19: the vital role of innovation – hear from health leaders who are responding to COVID-19 by leveraging Philips’ deep knowledge of diagnostic imaging, ultrasound and healthcare informatics to increase throughput, reduce patient anxiety, and ensure the seamless flow of critical information. Register here.

 

December 2, 7.00am CST

Going remote: how collaborative and virtual capabilities are transforming radiology – learn from experts how they are implementing tele-radiology and tele-acquisition to transform collaboration within radiology, improve workflows, and enhance experiences for patients and staff. Register here.

 

December 3, 7.00am CST

Accelerating development, deployment and ongoing improvement of AI for diagnostic imaging – a webinar discussing the creation of an infrastructure for addressing the challenges of implementing AI in diagnostic radiology at scale by using ‘silent’ feedback from radiologists as they routinely interpret cases. Register here.

 

Philips Live! at RSNA 2020 runs from November 29 – December 5. To view sessions, register and/or request one-on-one meetings or personalized tours and demos, visit Philips Live! at RSNA 2020.

Philips’ triple duty of care

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight how interconnected the world’s social, economic and environmental challenges are. Philips remains fully focused on delivering against its triple duty of care: meeting critical customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, and ensuring business continuity. As a purpose-driven health technology company, Philips is applying its innovation strength to improve the health and well-being of people. The company is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably, recently setting out a range of challenging new environmental, social and governance targets.

 

[1] Philips Radiology Operations Command Center is only available in North America.

[2] Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

[3] Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE. 

