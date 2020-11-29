Philips and radiology go virtual and remote at RSNA 2020

From November 29 – December 5, the Philips Live! event at RSNA 2020 will offer attendees a unique, immersive experience of Philips’ rich portfolio of radiology solutions via a virtual platform that allows them to participate in live/on-demand sessions, explore virtual 3D radiology environments, and view demonstrations of the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips. Visitors can also listen to keynote presentations, participate in symposia and expert webinars, and connect directly with Philips specialists and executives by booking one-on-one virtual meetings.

Front and center for Philips at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase a coordinated suite of offerings for the first time, introducing key solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

As one of its flagship pieces of news, Philips is introducing the industry’s first multi-modality, vendor-agnostic Radiology Operations Command Center during RSNA 2020. Philips Radiology Operations Command Center [1] enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center solution that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside of Philips.