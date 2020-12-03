Philips Lumify handheld ultrasound has become ‘instrumental’ for doctors fighting COVID-19

“Both tablet-based and point-of-care ultrasound have been instrumental in my clinical practice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lumify gives me the confidence to best support my patients and help keep my staff safe,” said Max Bursey, D.O., of Augusta University, who uses Lumify point-of-care ultrasound on a daily basis in the ER and ICU. “Philips point-of-care ultrasound provides clinical information at the bedside to help narrow or expand differential diagnosis in real time. It enables faster and more refined clinical decision-making, and has become an extension of my physical exam in almost every patient I see. Getting a fast diagnosis enables treatment to begin faster, which is critical in treating COVID-19.”

With tablet-based ultrasound available at the bedside, healthcare systems are also better able to reduce potential exposure to the virus for their staff and other patients. Intubation, for example, is a procedure that can create aerosols that spread COVID-19. Lumify can be used by clinicians as a precious adjunct to confirm endotracheal tube placement, which provides confidence that the procedure can proceed safely.

“With our COVID patients in the ICU, we have extensively used our Lumify systems for assessment of the heart and lung function as well as for procedural guidance,” said Dr. Yanick Beaulieu, head of clinical science for Philips Ultrasound and a cardiologist-intensivist at Montreal’s Sacre-Coeur Hospital. “With the integrated Reacts tele-ultrasound capabilities, we were able to significantly reduce the use of PPE, continue provide clinical training and supervision to our residents and maintain very efficient, high-quality care to those very sick patients.”

By enabling remote communication, Lumify with Reacts reduces the need for physical interaction. This is essential during the pandemic to help minimize the risk of virus transmission among medical teams, making Lumify a critical diagnostic solution in the management of COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications. In a recent study where Lumify was used for point-of-care focused cardiac exams on COVID-19 patients, scan time was reduced by 79%, while decontamination time was reduced by 85%. [1]

In addition to helping clinicians diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients and reduce exposure, the solution has also helped doctors understand links between cardiac abnormalities and a poor COVID-19 prognosis [2]. Lumify with Reacts is also being used to support teaching hospitals by having students learn via tele-ultrasound in the hospital hallway rather than having multiple people in a patient’s room, limiting exposure.