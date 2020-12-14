EW Economics Lecture 2020 by CEO Frans van Houten

Estimated reading time: 23-25 minutes
Frans van Houten - EW Economics Lecture 2020
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen.
Would you have thought in 2019 that we would be meeting virtually today? Yet this is the new reality. 2020 hasn’t turned out to be a normal year. Suddenly, everything changed because of COVID-19. From one moment to the next, many of us were working from home. Meetings were conducted via computer screens. We no longer jumped into the car or onto a plane to see someone. And we started calling this ‘the new normal’.
For me, this is far from normal. We all recognize the limitations of communicating purely digitally. People are sitting at home, stressed out, and our creativity is suffering from the lack of social interaction. I myself am used to traveling around the world, a practice that allows me to better understand and influence developments in the world. Now, like everyone else, I have to make do with my laptop. Fortunately, it will all be temporary.
But that doesn’t mean we should not and cannot learn from this period – because I also see something beautiful in the way we responded to the corona crisis. It showed that if we have to, we as a society can act quickly and find solutions. In 2020, the market for most companies changed very quickly and very radically. Many CEOs will have scratched their heads. What to do now? How do we get out of this?
In healthcare – in which, as you know, my company Philips is actively involved – it was ‘all hands on deck’. More than ever, and faster than ever, everyone in the world wanted our medical solutions. Under pressure, everything becomes fluid. So in April, in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and the Erasmus Medical Center, we set up an online COVID-19 portal allowing Dutch hospitals to share patient information when patients need to be transferred.
For years, the concept of health data in the cloud was heavily resisted. Now we really needed it, and we achieved it within two weeks. Where did this sudden willingness to act come from? Why do we wait before acting until we are up to our necks in water?
These last few months certainly merit one observation about our culture, since COVID-19 forced us to adapt. But I would argue in favor of always seeking change. Why? Well, we are doing well in the Netherlands right now, but four developments threaten our prosperity. I will tell you more about those later. However, these threats can become opportunities if we dare to drastically innovate.
In this context, one of my favorite metaphors fits our country quite well because of the wind and water that are part and parcel of the Netherlands. It goes as follows – if you want to get somewhere in your sailing boat, you need to leave the safety of your harbor and look for the wind. Sailing in strong winds may be scary and uncomfortable, but it does give you a head start over your competitors. Wind provides us with movement and direction. Wind takes us to new destinations.
This also applies to a company like Philips. If you are looking to grow, you set out to find growth markets instead of remaining stuck in the harbor of the past. It also applies to a country as a whole, such as the Netherlands. To keep up with the world, we have to go where the wind is blowing, because if we wait for the strong winds to subside others will have reached those new destinations sooner than us.
So, for the next 45 minutes, I would like to focus not so much on the beautiful company of Philips, but mainly on our country. I love the Netherlands. It is a wonderful country to live in and it provides a good home base for Philips. Like me, many Dutch people are satisfied with our country. The CBS Broad Prosperity Monitor shows a happy population and a relatively fair distribution of wealth.[1]
At the same time, many Dutch people are worried about the future. Groups in our society are struggling. And more is coming our way. Just one example – we are set to lose 700,000 office and production jobs through automation and robotization within the next ten years. That’s 8% of all jobs in the Netherlands.[2]
When I look at the world, I see the United States and China making moves towards that rapidly changing future. What competitive strength in the Netherlands do we offer against that? Do we sit back to reap the finite benefits of our past explorations? Or do we decide to go and look for that wind again?
Now I can hear you say – “oh, here’s yet another CEO talking about competitiveness. And surely he wants more growth too?” My answer to that is a resounding yes. We need growth so that everyone in the Netherlands benefits. Only through growth can we safeguard the achievements of our society. No growth means no money for education, culture, pensions, healthcare, climate change, housing, mobility. But we have the option of sustainable growth – by investing in the industries of the future, for example, in innovations that contribute to a circular economy, the energy transition, or to our health.
And while I have your attention, let me add another much-discussed and often controversial point – this all needs to happen in a united Europe. I am convinced that we need a united Europe that is capable of competing with the United States and China, because in many areas we are now increasingly dependent on those two economic superpowers. Only when they need Europe as much as we need them, will we have reached a healthy balance in the world. A relatively small country like ours can continue to play a major role as an exporting country, but only if we focus on and excel in relevant areas of future growth.
During this lecture, I invite you to join me in an assessment of the competitiveness of the Netherlands and Europe. Firstly, I will unpack for you the forces that I mentioned earlier – the technological, geopolitical, ecological and social developments that pressure our existing earnings models. Next, I would like to look at our opportunities – what are the growth areas and earnings models of the future? Then I will measure our country’s performance against an economic yardstick – how is our country positioned to seize these opportunities? And finally, how can we strengthen the competitiveness of the Netherlands and Europe? What types of improvements are needed? And what mentality do we need to succeed?
Change in the world requires change in the Netherlands
Innovating together is at the heart of the answer to all the above questions. I am an optimist, always eager to build on our strengths, and I’m encouraged by regional excellence in the Netherlands. Just by looking at a booming innovation and export region like Brainport Eindhoven, we see that our country has long known how to innovate together.
Now please keep the concept of this successful innovative ecosystem in mind for a while, as I will first discuss with you the four great forces in the world that we in the Netherlands need to master.
New technologies
The first force is the emergence of new technologies, the consequences of which go far beyond the fact that I’m now able to address you online. Thanks to the Internet, the whole world offers potential customers to a company. In recent years, companies without a factory or shop of their own have broken into markets that appeared to be locked solid – Amazon and Alibaba have radically changed the retail landscape, streaming video has completely reshaped the entertainment market. And as I mentioned before, robotization and automation are on the rise, even in administrative processes – for example, Philips bots interact automatically with Amazon bots to match supply and demand in real time.
But have the Netherlands and Europe taken up a relevant position in the world in this game of rapidly changing technologies? Certainly not. We are lagging far behind the technological and production power of the United States and China. These two economic superpowers dominate entire industries worldwide – from e-commerce, social media channels, and the semiconductor industry to batteries, solar panels, and scarce raw materials.
Geopolitics and globalization
Moving on to the second force. Historically, the Netherlands has always benefited greatly from globalization. In fact, as a small country, we have punched well above our weight since the 16th century. Partly thanks to world trade, the Netherlands has seen a fourfold increase in per capita income since 1950.[3] The volume of our total trade – i.e. imports and exports combined – amounts to more than 150% of our gross domestic product, compared with 26% for the US and 36% for China,[4] with Dutch exports accounting for more than 80% of that.[5] You see the same with Philips – only 3% of our total sales of EUR 20 billion comes from the Netherlands. However, we export more than EUR 2.5 billion from our two large Dutch factories.[6]
But recently, geopolitics has threatened to erode this favorable position in the Netherlands. The United States is withdrawing from multilateral agreements while China is adhering to them only selectively, America First and Made in China 2025 now being the mottos of these superpowers – this isn’t good news for Dutch companies and our export-oriented economy, with Brexit adding another headwind.[7]
Climate change
Meanwhile, climate change is continuing – it’s the third force holding the world prisoner. If nothing is done, global warming will pose unsolvable challenges for future generations. This ecological threat is already clouding our competitiveness in the global marketplace today.
The traditional strengths of our favorably located river delta will come under increased pressure. What will happen to our agriculture and how much water will continue to flow through the Rhine? And as the world moves away from fossil fuels, our strong position in petrochemicals is likely to fade too.
Social unrest
A fourth force we need to reckon with is growing social unrest globally, fueled by uncertainty about the future and by socio-economic inequalities. In recent decades, this inequality has increased in the G20 countries – the 19 largest economies in the world plus the European Union – while labor’s share in the income of these countries has dropped.[8] As a result, in most Western societies, and in the United States in particular, we see a growing gap – material as well as social.[9]
At present, income inequality in Europe, and especially in the Netherlands, is relatively low compared to the US.[10] That’s not to say that our country does not have any social challenges. Here too, some groups are lagging behind and the gap is widening rather than narrowing. Overall, we perform well in terms of social mobility, but we are showing weaknesses, particularly when it comes to people with little education or those in vulnerable professions. As a result, unemployment among these groups is relatively high in the Netherlands too.[11]
The increased dissatisfaction in the Netherlands is understandable yet worrying. The Netherlands is not the United States – we don’t like to see a battle of the classes here. That doesn’t fit in with our culture of wanting to help each other – another reason why we need to strengthen our capacity to create income, because good social services will cost a great deal of money.
These are the four overwhelming forces that I have discussed with you here. However, we must not allow ourselves to be paralyzed by them – taking shelter in our safe harbor won’t get us anywhere. Ladies and gentlemen, let me put it to you bluntly – standing still is going backwards.
The need to keep moving is also becoming increasingly apparent in business. In 1958, the average life expectancy of a company listed in the Standard & Poor's Index was 61 years. Today, it’s only 18 years.[12] Companies aiming to start a second or even a third or fourth life will have to reinvent themselves regularly. DSM is a fine example in the Netherlands – from mining to chemicals to life sciences.
For 129 years, Philips too has thrived in the game of innovation and disruption. We started out in light bulbs, then moved into radios and TVs before going on to invent the cassette tape and the CD player. However, we lost relevance in our traditional markets. Since taking on the role of CEO at Philips in 2011, I have had to make difficult decisions, and one of those was changing course in order to win in the growing health technology market. Winning is all about making choices and investing in those choices. As a result, Philips is now growing twice as fast and is worth three times as much as in 2012. If you will allow me to stick to my metaphor – that is daring to sail into uncharted waters in order to stay relevant.
But, you will argue, isn’t the Netherlands doing just fine in all the innovation and business environment rankings? Yes it is, for now. But how durable are our current earnings models?
It hasn’t been that long since the whole nation rallied behind the motto of the Netherlands as a distribution country par excellence – with a seaport and airport functioning as the tried and tested engine of our economy. Our favorable location on the Rhine and Meuse delta provided fertile soil and made for an ideal logistics hub as well as a pleasant living and business climate. From our delta, we were able to supply the entire European hinterland, leading to refineries and chemical plants finding a home in our ports. Our food and flowers not only benefited from our clay soil and mild maritime climate but also from the 24-hour distribution that our seaport and airport were able to offer. As a result, we have a significant role in the world in areas such as agriculture, logistics and petrochemicals.[13]
However, a strong headwind has emerged in the petrochemicals and logistics industries in particular. Worldwide profits in the petrochemical industry shrank between 2010 and 2019 – so even before the corona crisis. This decline is expected to continue until 2023.[14] Meanwhile, Dutch bank ING argues that the shape of the Netherlands as a distribution country is changing from being ‘the gateway to Europe' to a mere logistics hub, mainly because of the New Silk Road, Brexit and our strict NOx regulations.[15] Meanwhile, our agriculture is also facing structural challenges, especially environmentally.
Turning threats into opportunities
In which growth areas can the Netherlands regain its favorable position in order to set itself apart in the world once again? Let me give you a few examples – not exhaustive, but merely to stimulate your thoughts. Through technological innovation, our current NOx emitting agriculture industry could transform itself into Europe's most sustainable hortitech and agritech region, powered by the knowledge of our Wageningen and Delft universities, while hydrogen could eventually replace our petrochemical industry with the help of our existing gas infrastructure.
The circular economy also offers ample opportunities for new revenue models. At present, only 9% of the world economy is circular, so we should be fully committed to an economy without waste that doesn’t deplete our natural resources, providing both a sensible and lucrative alternative to our current linear economy. The World Economic Forum has calculated the value of such a circular economy at around USD 4.5 trillion by 2030.[16]
Or take our data centers, for which our country offers a favorable business climate. Can we increase their added value by hosting the EU's targeted GAIA-X European cloud infrastructure in the Netherlands? And can we leverage that opportunity with a European health cloud driving biomedical innovation in the Medical Delta of Leiden, Delft and Rotterdam?
We already see this high added value in our high-tech manufacturing industry, for which Brainport Eindhoven is the best example. In the Southeast Brabant region, the gross regional product is 16% above the Dutch average.[17]
Is the Netherlands ready to seize these opportunities?
I see these as very interesting opportunities, but how well is our country positioned to seize them?
Let’s measure our performance using the economic yardstick of the World Economic Forum. The Forum's Global Competitiveness Index 4.0[18] provides an excellent framework for change, as each country’s performance is re-calculated every year. What’s more, the method focuses on factors that countries can themselves influence in order to improve their position in the world. These include legislation and regulation, public investment and possible trade barriers. The business community also plays an important role in this model.
The good news is that in 2019 the Netherlands ranked among the top five in the Global Competitiveness Index. Fourth place in a ranking of 141 countries is not bad at all – with only Singapore, the United States and Hong Kong ahead of us, and chased by Switzerland, Japan and Germany.
What strikes me, though, is that specifically those indicators that are important for our future are lagging behind. Our ICT adoption only ranks 24th on the list, well behind the leader South Korea. And if we look at education – another vital element for future success – our average number of school years puts us in 26th place, far behind Germany.
So there is more to it. In fact, I predict that in five years time, if policy remains unchanged, the Netherlands will no longer be in the top five.
How, then, does the Global Competitiveness Index examine the performance of countries? It does so across four dimensions. The Markets dimension looks at the product market, market size, labor market and financial system. The Human Capital dimension looks at health, education and the skills of the inhabitants. The Enabling Environment dimension looks at institutions, infrastructures and macro-economic stability, among other things. The Innovative Ecosystem dimension measures a country’s business dynamism and innovation capability.
This last dimension is closest to my heart, as it is precisely the dimension that is going to help us move forward. It is also the concept that I asked you to keep in mind at the beginning of my speech – the Netherlands as an industrious hive of innovation and cooperation.
The great thing is that, in miniature, this solution is already present in the Netherlands. For 20 years now, the Brainport Eindhoven innovation cluster has been a breeding ground for complex machines and innovative products that make the world a better place. Thanks to Philips, ASML, NXP, Signify and all their suppliers, such as VDL, Prodrive Technologies and Frencken, this small part of Southeast Brabant is leading the world in the semiconductor industry and in medical technology. The total value of these companies combined adds up to more than 230 billion euros.[19]
This innovation cluster was created because Philips has always remained in motion and kept its window open to the world. Former Philips companies have also been successful in the region, providing a huge boost to the city of Eindhoven and its surrounding area, as have many other technical companies that have their cradle in the province. At the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, countless companies, small and large, innovate together with knowledge institutions and the local community.
Partly thanks to Brainport and other knowledge clusters, the Netherlands ranks second in the world in business dynamism according to the Global Competitiveness Index. The potential of these clusters is clear when we take a look at how much we spend on research and development in this country. In Brainport, we spend 3% of the gross domestic product on public and private research and development – in line with the objective formulated in the Europe 2020 strategy.[20] For the rest of the Netherlands, it is less than 2%. If we spent 3% of our gross domestic product on public and private research and development throughout the Netherlands and Europe, we would create 3.7 million extra jobs, according to the EU’s very own calculation.[21] This is partly caused by the so-called multiplier effect – one job in the Dutch manufacturing industry leads to 1.3 extra jobs in the services industry.[22] Jobs attract more jobs, a phenomenon we see very clearly on the American west coast.
In short, by investing in innovation clusters such as Brainport Eindhoven and campuses such as the HTC, we will be able to catch up more quickly with the United States and China. After all, if Brainport Eindhoven works so well, why can innovation and collaboration in these innovation clusters not be at the heart of the Netherlands as a whole? We are already seeing many promising initiatives elsewhere in the country, and we can develop each of these by thinking and acting bigger.
I am thinking of a strong agricultural and food technology cluster in which Delft, Wageningen and the Westland region reinvent these industries. In Amsterdam, with Booking.com, Adyen, Takeaway and the gaming sector, for example, we see the start of a strong cloud and information technology cluster, while Biotech Leiden and the Medical Delta of Leiden, Delft and Rotterdam could well achieve a leading global position in healthcare innovation.
If we can realize five or six successful ecosystems in the Netherlands, our future prosperity will be much more secure.
That's why I advocate a Dutch innovation policy that specifically boosts promising growth areas, with clear coordination and favorable conditions regarding investment in the relevant ecosystems. This should include incentives that encourage government, knowledge institutions and the business community to cooperate and innovate, as well as a widely supported, positive culture of entrepreneurship.
In order to secure the future of the Netherlands, we must dare to think big now and invest strongly. The National Growth Fund would make a great start.
What steps does the Netherlands still have to take?
So what conditions do we need to create in order to turn all these innovative ecosystems into a success? Next up – how do we shape the whole of the Netherlands into Europe’s foremost region for innovation? And finally – how do we perpetuate this success in order to ultimately achieve our goals? To this end, I would like to look with you at the other three dimensions of the Global Competitiveness Index. Let’s start with the Markets dimension.
Markets
As I said earlier, the Netherlands is a small country – and yet we compete in the Champions League. In the past, we played our part as a distribution country, but as I told you, that economic engine is starting to stutter. However, by rearming ourselves with these innovation clusters, we can maintain our position at the top.
Global multilateral agreements have always helped our export position, as these allowed us to export 80% of our gross domestic product. However, with WTO agreements now under pressure from America First and Made in China 2025, we have to conclude that, as a small country, we cannot solve this issue on our own. Thanks in part to their huge domestic markets and a great deal of investment, the United States and China currently hold a major technological advantage over European countries[23]. But in a world with a strong America and a strong China, we also need a strong Europe. To achieve this, we need to think big – so not every country for itself, holding on to its own identity and past achievements – and stop continuing with a market that is fragmented by language and regulations.
With our small domestic market, the Netherlands is lagging behind in artificial intelligence, the cloud and digital services. Over the past five years, 217 million euros have been invested in AI companies in the Netherlands, a meagre amount compared to almost nine billion euros in the United Kingdom. That puts us in 13th place in Europe. If we look at Europe as a whole, over the same period only 7% of globally available investment went to European AI companies, 58% went to the US and 26% to Asia.[24] It is no wonder that the number of 'unicorns' – startups with a market cap of over USD 1 billion – is considerably smaller in Europe. Here we have 47, China has 97, America has 194.[25] In 2009, at least 10 of the 40 largest tech companies were European. Ten years later – only two.[26] No wonder we often see our data science brains leaving for America.
European competition law also discourages economies of scale. It is hard to consolidate in Europe when the aim is to achieve maximum competition within each European country, all in the so-called interest of the consumer. However, we should not only look at the competitive position of European companies within Europe itself, but also at their strength on the world stage, because the jobs these companies provide are very important for Europe as well as for consumers.
In Europe, for example, we have more than 100 telecoms operators reaching 95% of the population, while in China and America there are just two or three. We are lagging behind in our investments in 5G networks – and it’s partly because of this fragmentation – while 5G is essential for the future of our manufacturing industry in Europe.
Both politics and industrial policy in the United States and China are geared towards strength, power and self-interest at a time when ‘market power' and 'European champions' are controversial concepts in Europe – and that is certainly proving to be a handicap in the competition between the top three economic powers in the world.
I would like to see European companies become world champions too. That is why I am in favor of a European competition policy with a global perspective on the future balance of power.
On top of that, I am in favor of an industrial policy that encourages European companies to grow as they take on their American and Chinese counterparts. After all, only by creating strong European companies with unique strengths will we be able to create and maintain mutual interdependency between the world's three largest economies. This will benefit not only Europe, but the whole world as well.
Human Capital
Let us move on to the next dimension of the Global Competitiveness Index, that of human capital. Progress can be achieved here too, because after all, high-quality education is the start of sustainable innovation. That’s why the negative trend in school performance in the Netherlands is worrying.[27] For example, the reading skills of primary-school pupils have dropped by 17% in just a few years,[28] and we see a similar trend in secondary education.[29] Moreover, only 15% of Dutch students opt for a technical education, while in the EU that figure is 26%.[30] We need to do something about this, since knowledge of technology and artificial intelligence will soon be needed across all industries – from healthcare to agriculture and supermarkets. Just to give you an idea – 3 million workers in the Netherlands will need additional training in digital skills over the next ten years.[31] Fortunately, the Dutch AI Coalition was recently founded – a public-private partnership that has submitted an ambitious investment program to the proposed National Growth Fund.[32]
Automation and robotization will both lead to job losses in the coming years, mostly in office and production jobs.[33] How are we going to bring all these people back to the job market? The current flexibilization of the labor market is subject to criticism, and the reaction is to partly reverse this ‘excessive’ flexibilization. However, it is not flexibility that is the problem, but the income gaps, unequal opportunities and insecurity that have arisen as a result. On the contrary, labor mobility is essential, so instead we must help people who lose their jobs to retrain. Income support and a personal education budget may help correct this market failure and help vulnerable groups find new opportunities.
High-quality education is equally essential for our labor productivity – a useful measure of competitiveness, as labor productivity measures the value of an hour worked. This figure is more than 30% lower in the EU compared with the United States, so an hour worked in Europe produces far less than an hour worked in America. At 90% of the American level, the Netherlands is doing significantly better than the European average, but our performance is still worse than the United States. And according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the OECD, the Dutch trend is downward. In 2001 our labor productivity was still at 94% of that in the US. Here too, innovation clusters can play an important role, since productivity in these high-quality ecosystems is some 25% higher than the productivity reached outside such clusters.[34]
I therefore call for more investment in education, specifically for a redoubling of our technical education capacity, as well as for educational innovation that allows us to speed up the introduction of digital teaching methods, helping teachers to devote more time and attention to supporting their pupils’ development.
In addition, we must prevent groups of young people failing to finish school and lacking access to the job market. In this respect, I am very much charmed by the German master-apprentice model, which would require many more internships. In this way, our secondary vocational education could significantly increase their relevance to society.
However, for me, education is about more than school and the right further education at an early age. The world is changing too rapidly for a working life to be built on a single period of education. This is why we need an education policy focused on lifelong learning – for example, for those in their forties who are eager to make a career switch, and especially for retraining people with skills that are no longer required. Every year, additional education for the entire working population leads to a 10% increase in our gross domestic product. If this additional knowledge is consequently put into research and development, every euro will yield EUR 4.50 at the end of the day.[35] Every CEO will sign up for such a return on investment.
At the same time, we should not be afraid to search for knowledge across our borders in order to bring the best people to the Netherlands. The 30% rule comes to mind – the rule that allows employers to pay 30% of salaries untaxed as compensation for the costs these people incur in moving to and working in our country. We can see the positive results in the thousands of high-tech knowledge migrants working in Brainport Eindhoven.
Equally important for our human capital is our healthcare. Because healthcare enables us to positively impact our health and happiness in life. In the 21st century, technology-driven advances in healthcare have already contributed to extending our life expectancy by almost four years.[36] Many of us can have a good quality of life despite a chronic condition. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has also taught us that we need to solidify our healthcare system and accelerate the adoption of new care models that will help keep healthcare both widely accessible and affordable.
I do not at all see healthcare as an expense that needs to be minimized, but rather as an investment that needs to be optimized. Investments in healthcare will have a fourfold return as healthy people are less likely to drop out of the labor market, thereby greatly benefiting our productivity and prosperity. Medical innovations, such as preventive care and telemedicine, can drive amazing developments that can contribute to enormous health improvements.
Enabling Environment
This brings me to the final dimension of the Global Competitiveness Index: the enabling environment. The Netherlands seems to do rather well in this regard, thanks to our pleasant living environment, our wonderful roads and diligently working institutions. Yet there is plenty of potential for improvement here, too.
You will remember that our country ranks a meagre 24th place in ICT adoption. With 5G and cloud technologies there is some catching up to do in order to lift ourselves back into the top ten. This is vital, as only the best digital infrastructure befits a flourishing knowledge-based economy.
There is also need for improvement in our physical infrastructure. After all, arguing in favor of economic growth and more people coming to work in the Netherlands means we have to structurally address shortages in the housing market and our traffic problems. So what if we do invest in high-speed connections between the east and west as well as the north and west of the Netherlands? Building hundreds of thousands of new houses will breathe new life into shrinking municipalities in remote regions that offer a pleasant living environment. I imagine that, using these high-speed connections, people will partly work from home and partly go to their offices and labs to undertake the all-important creative collaboration. In this scenario, we would utilize the whole of the Netherlands, bringing a good balance to our economic growth centers and residential and natural areas, while allowing all our provinces to benefit from the nation’s growth.
To grow is to do business. For entrepreneurship, it is vital that we simplify and defragment regulations in our country while at the same time providing the right incentives. This necessity is also reflected in the Global Competitiveness Index. We are ranked 55th when it comes to the cost of starting a business, while in terms of internal labor mobility we rank only 72nd.[37]
And staying on the topic of fragmentation, allow me to return to the subject of Europe, as our continent is still a puzzle with a thousand pieces that do not fit. 83% of European businesses fear administrative complexity as soon as they cross national borders – even more so than the language barrier, which 45% of businesses regard as a steep hurdle. In the absence of harmonized rules, pan-European service providers, and a pan-European digital infrastructure, EU countries only trade half as much with each other as US states do among themselves.[38]
It is not without reason that earlier this year the European Round Table for Industry, which has 57 leading European tech companies sitting at the table, signaled several false starts for Europe in terms of industrial policy and regulatory harmonization. At the same time, however, there is hope on the horizon.[39]
The new industrial strategy for Europe launched by the EU in March this year could represent a huge step forward, as it contains good intentions in all the directions I have outlined – a reduction of red tape in the internal market, a review of current competition law, a focus on key industries and technologies with attention to the skills required, and finally, a whole series of targeted stimulus programs.[40]
If Europe can link performance indicators to this strategy, and turn it into measurable results, we will really be taking a major step forward. That is why I call on the Netherlands to join Europe in its quest and ensure that this strategy is implemented at a rapid pace.
Well, having outlined all four dimensions of the World Economic Forum model, I hope that you now have a better understanding of the opportunities and threats lying ahead for the Netherlands – not to mention the improvements needed to achieve our goal. Here is a recap of the improvements I would like to see in order to innovate the Netherlands together:
The Netherlands in 2050
What image unfolds before my eyes if we succeed in all these ambitions? What will the Netherlands look like one generation on from now? Please allow me to dream about the future for a moment.
I see the Netherlands as a vibrant innovation delta for some 20 million people,[41] with high labor productivity – a prosperous nation with social cohesion and high-quality facilities, allowing its citizens to enjoy its natural as well as its cultural wealth. Just as dynamic as New York, just as buzzing as Shanghai, but with more fresh air and bigger green areas – and with the happiness you would expect from living in a European metropolis. A Netherlands where we can hold on to our cultural diversity and do business ethically and responsibly, where no one feels left out, and always with a long-term view in mind.
In short, I see a Netherlands that has seized its opportunities and transformed itself into the most sustainable economic engine in the world, with a key position on a European continent that is able to compete with the US and China. All based on the same elements that we already cherish in miniature in Brabant but which could be spread across the Netherlands and Europe.
Then we must take action
This is the plan, but we still need to act! That’s how I look at it as a CEO. At Philips we say: 20% goes into a good strategy, 80% of the effort is about implementing and measuring progress. And let's be honest, the Netherlands still has progress to make in this regard – we talk a lot but don’t always do enough. We can only achieve our goals if we buckle down, learn by doing, make adjustments and continuously improve. All embedded in a culture of collaboration and innovation.
Five years ago, with that goal in mind, I committed myself to NL2025 – a movement of people from the business community, civil society, the arts and sports, all working together for the future of the Netherlands. 'We shape the Netherlands together’ is NL2025’s motto, and while doing so, we look at the things we agree on in the Netherlands – as those are the things we can act upon now. We have already been doing this regarding sustainable growth, high-quality education and a healthy society, amongst others, by supporting many existing initiatives, linking these together, and scaling them.
When NL2025 was established in 2015, we conducted a national survey called ‘Namens Nederland’ (‘On behalf of the Netherlands’),[42] and in 2020, we again asked the people of our nation for their opinion about the Netherlands today and how they see our future. It was the largest and broadest survey ever conducted in the Netherlands, with more than 170,000 people participating.[43]
What stood out in the results: the will to change. There is enormous support in the Netherlands for making a big leap forward together. Some 80% of all Dutch people agree on this – a group that does not usually shout the loudest or complain the most. Let’s listen to these people instead of focusing on our differences.
In fact, this broad group in the center is eager to roll up its sleeves. By working more – up to four hours a week – they are able to pay 10% more taxes, and that’s good news! It is exactly what we need to reinvent our current earning models and make the necessary investments.
Of course, it will take time. Brainport needed 20 years to grow to its current form. But it’s a start – because we have the will. Now we need to transform that willingness into something more. And not only change when we are about to drown, as we saw during this crisis. We must always want to change, because a 'can-do' mentality will help us grow as fast as China and in a sustainable and responsible way, with everyone on board. It’s the way that suits the Netherlands and Europe.
That is why I ask you to join me. Do you work for the government? Then stimulate the creation and growth of innovation clusters such as Brainport. Are you an entrepreneur? Then invest, innovate, collaborate and grow. Are you a knowledge institution or an investor? Dare to help the startups and scale-ups of the Netherlands grow. Do you have a bright mind? Choose a technical education and reach your potential in an innovation cluster. Or are you good with your hands? We need a lot of makers and doers to realize our investment in the innovation clusters and infrastructure of the Netherlands.
So what about me? What do I contribute myself, you might ask? I already mentioned my commitment to NL2025, so I am investing time in coaching innovative entrepreneurs in small and medium-sized businesses in order to help them grow.
I’m an optimist, so I firmly believe that we will succeed, with thinkers, doers and investors working together. The opportunities are there, it is up to us to seize them. It’s all about making a plan and implementing it consistently over the coming years. By innovating together, we will create a strong Netherlands in a united Europe, allowing our small country to continue to play Champions League in the world.
I hope that my story has inspired you to see a new future for the Netherlands – and above all, that you will act now.
Goedenavond, geachte toehoorders,
Had u in 2019 gedacht dat we elkaar vandaag virtueel zouden treffen? Toch is het de nieuwe realiteit. 2020 is geen normaal jaar gebleken. Door COVID-19 was opeens alles anders. Van het ene op het andere moment werkten velen vanuit huis. Vergaderingen liepen via het scherm. We stapten niet meer voor elke ontmoeting in de auto of het vliegtuig. We gingen dit het nieuwe normaal noemen.
Voor mij is dit verre van normaal. We zien allemaal de beperkingen van puur digitaal communiceren. Mensen zitten met stress thuis. Onze creativiteit leidt onder het gebrek aan sociale interactie. Ikzelf reis normaal gesproken de wereld rond. Daardoor kan ik de ontwikkelingen in de wereld beter begrijpen en beïnvloeden. Nu moet ik me net als iedereen met het beeldscherm blij maken. Het is gelukkig van tijdelijke aard. Wat niet betekent dat we geen lessen moeten en kunnen trekken uit deze periode.
Want ik zie ook iets moois aan onze reactie op de coronacrisis. Die toont aan dat – als het moet – we als samenleving snel kunnen veranderen en oplossingen kunnen vinden. In 2020 veranderden voor de meeste ondernemingen de marktomstandigheden héél snel en héél radicaal. Menig CEO zal zich achter de oren hebben gekrabd. Wat doen we nu? Hoe komen we hieruit?
In de zorgsector – waarin, zoals u weet, mijn bedrijf Philips zeer actief is – was het alle hens aan dek. Meer dan ooit én sneller dan ooit wilde iedereen ter wereld onze medische oplossingen hebben. En onder druk werd alles vloeibaar. Zo hebben we, in nauwe samenwerking met het ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport en het Erasmus Medisch Centrum, in april een online-COVID-19-portaal opgezet. Hiermee kunnen Nederlandse ziekenhuizen patiëntinformatie delen als patiënten moeten worden overgeplaatst naar een ander ziekenhuis.
Al jaren was er veel weerstand tegen gezondheidsdata in de cloud. Nu was het écht nodig, en kregen we het binnen twee weken voor elkaar. Waarom was de wil er nu wel? Waarom pakken we pas door als het water ons aan de lippen staat?
Over deze laatste maanden is daarom zeker een cultuurobservatie te maken. Want door COVID-19 werden we gedwongen om ons aan te passen. Ik zou ervoor willen pleiten om altijd de verandering op te zoeken. Waarom? Wel, we hebben het nu goed in Nederland, maar er zijn vier ontwikkelingen gaande die onze welvaart bedreigen. Ik vertel u daar straks meer over. Deze bedreigingen kunnen kansen worden als we drastisch durven te vernieuwen.
Een van mijn favoriete metaforen past in deze context goed bij ons land, vanwege de wind en het water die zo bij Nederland horen. Hij gaat als volgt: als je met je zeilbootje ergens wilt komen, moet je de veilige haven verlaten en de wind opzoeken. Bij windkracht 7 uitvaren is misschien eng en oncomfortabel, maar dan krijg je wel voorsprong op je concurrenten. Wind geeft actie en richting. Wind voert ons naar een nieuwe bestemming.
Dat geldt voor een bedrijf als Philips. Als je wilt groeien, zoek je groeimarkten op en blijf je niet hangen in de haven van het verleden. En het geldt ook voor een land als geheel, zoals Nederland. Om mee te komen in de wereld, moeten we de wind opzoeken. Als we wachten tot de wind gaat liggen, hebben anderen die nieuwe bestemming eerder bereikt dan wij.
De komende drie kwartier wil ik daarom niet zozeer het mooie Philips centraal stellen, maar vooral ons land. Ik hou van Nederland. Het is een fijn land om te wonen en voor Philips een goede thuisbasis. Met mij zijn veel Nederlanders tevreden over ons land. De Monitor Brede Welvaart van het CBS laat dan ook een gelukkige bevolking zien en een relatief eerlijke verdeling van welvaart.[1]
Tegelijkertijd maken veel Nederlanders zich zorgen over de toekomst. Er zijn bevolkingsgroepen die het moeilijk hebben. En er komt nog meer op ons af. Eén voorbeeld: naar verwachting gaan binnen nu en tien jaar door automatisering en robotisering 700.000 kantoor- en productiebanen verloren. Dat is 8 procent van al onze banen in Nederland.[2]
En als ik naar de wereld kijk, zie ik dat de Verenigde Staten en China hun slag slaan in die veranderende toekomst. Welke concurrentiekracht zetten wij daar in Nederland tegenover? Leunen we achterover en plukken we de eindige vruchten van onze ontdekkingsreizen uit het verleden? Of gaan we juist nu opnieuw de wind opzoeken?
Nu hoor ik u al zeggen: weer een CEO die over concurrentiekracht praat. En hij wil zeker ook meer groei? Mijn antwoord daarop is een volmondig ja. Groei is nodig om iedereen in Nederland te laten meeprofiteren. Alleen dan kunnen we de verworvenheden van onze samenleving veiligstellen. Zonder groei geen geld voor onderwijs, cultuur, pensioenen, gezondheidszorg, klimaat, huizenbouw, mobiliteit. En we kunnen juist duurzaam groeien. Door te investeren in de sectoren van de toekomst. Bijvoorbeeld in innovaties die bijdragen aan een circulaire economie, de energietransitie of aan onze gezondheid.
En vooruit, dan wil ik nog een veelbesproken en vaak omstreden punt op tafel leggen: dat moet gebeuren in een verenigd Europa. Het is mijn overtuiging dat we een verenigd Europa nodig hebben dat zich kan meten met die twee andere economische grootmachten: de Verenigde Staten en China. Wij zijn nu op vele gebieden steeds afhankelijker van de Verenigde Staten en China. Pas als zij Europa net zo hard nodig hebben als wij hen, zullen we een gezonde balans hebben. Daarin kán voor het relatief kleine Nederland een blijvend grote rol als exportland zijn weggelegd, áls we inzetten en uitblinken op relevante toekomstige groeigebieden.
Tijdens deze lezing neem ik u daarom mee op onderzoek naar de concurrentiekracht van Nederland en Europa. Eerst loop ik het krachtenveld met u door dat ik eerder noemde: hoe zetten technologische, geopolitieke, ecologische en sociale ontwikkelingen onze bestaande verdienmodellen onder druk? Daarna kijk ik graag naar de kansen: waar zitten de groeigebieden en verdienmodellen van de toekomst? Vervolgens leg ik ons land langs de economische meetlat. Hoe goed staat Nederland ervoor om die kansen te pakken? Tot slot: hoe kunnen we ervoor zorgen dat de concurrentiekracht van Nederland en Europa verbetert? Welke verbeteringen moeten we doorvoeren? En welke mentaliteit hebben we daarvoor nodig?
Veranderingen in de wereld vragen verandering van Nederland
Samen innoveren is de kern van het antwoord op al deze vragen. Ik ben een optimist, die altijd wil uitgaan van onze sterkten. Ik put hoop uit regionale excellentie in Nederland. Als we kijken naar een bloeiende innovatie- en exportregio als Brainport Eindhoven, weten we in ons land allang wat samen innoveren inhoudt.
Houd de gedachte aan dit succesvolle innovatieve ecosysteem goed vast, want eerst bespreek ik met u de vier grote krachten die we meester moeten worden.
Nieuwe technologieën
De eerste kracht is de opkomst van nieuwe technologieën. De consequenties daarvan reiken aanzienlijk verder dan het feit dat ik u nu via een beeldscherm kan toespreken. Dankzij internet kan elk bedrijf de hele wereld als klant hebben. Bedrijven zonder enige eigen fabriek of eigen winkel hebben de afgelopen jaren ingebroken op markten die volkomen uitgekristalliseerd leken. Amazon en Alibaba hebben het retaillandschap radicaal veranderd. Streaming video veranderde de entertainmentmarkt compleet. En ik noemde het al eerder: robotisering en automatisering gaan gestaag door, ook in administratieve processen. Softwareprogramma’s van Philips interacteren bijvoorbeeld volledig automatisch met softwareprogramma’s van Amazon om real-time vraag en aanbod op elkaar af te stemmen.
Maar hebben Nederland en Europa in dit spel van snel veranderende technologieën hun relevante positie in de wereld ingenomen? Zeker niet. We lopen zwaar achter op de technologische en productiekracht van de Verenigde Staten en China. Deze twee economische machtsblokken domineren wereldwijd complete bedrijfstakken. Denk aan e-commerce, sociale-mediakanalen, de chipindustrie, batterijen, zonnepanelen, schaarse grondstoffen, ga zo maar door.
Geopolitiek en de globalisering
En dan kom ik toe aan de tweede kracht. Historisch heeft Nederland altijd sterk geprofiteerd van globalisering. Feitelijk spelen we al sinds de 16e eeuw als klein land ver boven onze macht. Mede dankzij de wereldhandel heeft Nederland vanaf 1950 een viervoudige inkomensgroei per hoofd van de bevolking gezien.[3] De omvang van onze totale handel – dus import en export bij elkaar opgeteld – is meer dan 150 procent van ons bruto binnenlands product, vergeleken met 26 procent voor de VS en 36 procent voor China.[4] De Nederlandse export heeft daar een aandeel in van meer dan 80 procent.[5] Dat zie je terug bij Philips: van onze totale omzet van 20 miljard euro behalen we slechts 3 procent in Nederland zelf. Vanuit onze twee grote fabrieken in Nederland exporteren we echter wél voor meer dan 2,5 miljard euro naar het buitenland.[6]
En nu dreigt de huidige geopolitiek deze gunstige positie van Nederland aan te tasten. De Verenigde Staten zeggen multilaterale overeenkomsten op en China houdt zich er slechts selectief aan. America First en Made in China 2025 zijn nu de motto’s van deze grootmachten. Dat is geen goed nieuws voor Nederlandse ondernemingen en onze exportgeoriënteerde economie. Ook door Brexit krijgen we tegenwind.[7]
Klimaatverandering
Intussen gaat de klimaatverandering door – de derde kracht die de wereld in zijn greep houdt. Als we er niets aan doen, zal de opwarming van de aarde volgende generaties voor onoplosbare uitdagingen plaatsen. De ecologische dreiging maakt onze concurrentiepositie op de wereldmarkt ook vandaag al onzeker.
De traditionele sterkten van onze gunstig gelegen delta komen daarmee onder druk te staan. Wat zijn de gevolgen voor onze landbouw? Hoeveel water blijft er door de Rijn stromen? En doordat we overal ter wereld van de fossiele grondstoffen afstappen, vervaagt vermoedelijk onze sterke positie in de petrochemie.
Sociale onrust
Als vierde kracht is er in onze wereldsamenleving sprake van een toenemende sociale onrust. Die wordt aangewakkerd door onzekerheid over de toekomst en door sociaaleconomische ongelijkheid. Deze ongelijkheid is in de G20-landen – de 19 grootste economieën ter wereld plus de Europese Unie – de laatste decennia toegenomen. Het aandeel van arbeid in het inkomen van deze landen is gedaald.[8] In de meeste westerse samenlevingen en met name in de Verenigde Staten zien we daarom een groeiende kloof – zowel materieel als sociaal. [9]
Nu is in Europa en vooral in Nederland de inkomensongelijkheid in vergelijking met de VS relatief laag.[10] Dat wil niet zeggen dat ons land geen sociale uitdagingen kent. Ook hier blijven groepen achter en zien we de kloof eerder groter dan kleiner worden. Qua sociale mobiliteit scoren we over het geheel weliswaar goed, maar er zijn zwakke punten. Juist als het gaat om mensen met weinig opleiding of in kwetsbare beroepen. De werkloosheid onder deze groepen is ook in Nederland relatief hoog.[11]
De toegenomen ontevredenheid in Nederland is net zo begrijpelijk als zorgwekkend. Nederland is geen land zoals de Verenigde Staten: hier willen we geen onderlinge strijd. Dat past niet bij onze cultuur, waarin we elkaar willen helpen. Ook daarom moeten we ons verdienvermogen versterken, want goede sociale voorzieningen kosten veel geld.
Het zijn vier overweldigende krachten die ik hier met u heb besproken. We moeten ons daar niet door laten verlammen. Door in de haven te blijven schuilen, blijven we stilstaan. Geachte toehoorders, ik zeg het maar even plompverloren: stilstand is achteruitgang.
De noodzaak om te blijven bewegen zien we ook steeds sterker in het bedrijfsleven. In 1958 bestond een beursgenoteerd bedrijf in de Standard & Poor’s Index gemiddeld 61 jaar. Nu is dat nog slechts 18 jaar.[12] Willen bedrijven een tweede of zelfs een derde of vierde leven beginnen, dan zullen zij zichzelf met enige regelmaat opnieuw moeten uitvinden. In Nederland is DSM een mooi voorbeeld: van mijnbouw naar chemie naar life sciences.
Ook Philips is al 129 jaar lang doorleefd van het spel van vernieuwing en disruptie. We begonnen in gloeilampen, toen in radio’s en televisies, en we vonden het cassettebandje en de cd-speler uit. Maar in deze traditionele markten verloren we aan relevantie. Sinds ik in 2011 bij Philips de rol van CEO op me heb genomen, heb ik moeilijke keuzes moeten maken. We hebben onze koers verlegd, om zo te kunnen winnen in de groeiende markt van de gezondheidstechnologie. Winnen is kiezen en investeren. Daardoor groeit Philips nu twee keer zo snel en is het drie keer zo veel waard als in 2012. Om bij mijn metafoor te blijven: dat is nieuwe zeeën durven bevaren om relevant te blijven.
Maar, zult u zeggen, Nederland scoort toch uitstekend op alle ranglijsten als het gaat om innovatie en vestigingsklimaat? Ja, nu nog wel. Maar wat is de houdbaarheid van onze huidige verdienmodellen?
Het is nog niet zo lang geleden dat ‘Nederland distributieland’ – met een seaport en een airport – het motto was waar het hele land zich achter schaarde. Dat was de beproefde motor van onze economie. Onze gunstige ligging aan de Rijn- en Maasdelta bood een vruchtbare bodem, een ideaal logistiek knooppunt en een prettig leef- en vestigingsklimaat. Vanuit onze delta konden we het hele Europese achterland bevoorraden. Raffinaderijen en chemiefabrieken streken niet voor niets in onze havens neer. Ons voedsel en onze bloemen profiteerden niet alleen van onze klei en het milde zeeklimaat, maar ook van de 24-uursdistributie die onze seaport en airport kunnen bieden. Daardoor spelen we een rol van wereldbetekenis in onder meer de landbouw, de logistiek en de petrochemie.[13]
Maar met name in de petrochemie en de logistiek is een sterke tegenwind opgestoken. De wereldwijde winsten in de petrochemie zijn tussen 2010 en 2019 gekrompen – dus al vóór de coronacrisis. Het is de verwachting dat deze krimp tot 2023 doorzet.[14] ING stelt intussen dat de gedaante van ‘Nederland transportland’ verandert van de ‘poort van Europa’ naar een logistieke hub, vooral vanwege de Nieuwe Zijderoute, Brexit en onze stikstofregels.[15] En ook de landbouw heeft met structurele uitdagingen te maken, vooral ten aanzien van het milieu.
Van bedreigingen naar kansen
In welke groeigebieden kan Nederland zijn gunstige uitgangspositie opnieuw inzetten om daarmee onderscheidend in de wereld te zijn? Laat ik een paar voorbeelden noemen – niet om volledig te zijn, maar om uw gedachten te prikkelen. Onze stikstof uitstotende landbouw kan zich door technologie-innovatie transformeren naar Europa’s duurzaamste hortitech- en agritech-regio, aangejaagd door de kennis van de universiteiten van Wageningen en Delft. Waterstof kan op termijn de plaats innemen van onze petrochemie – juist door de aanwezigheid van onze bestaande gasinfrastructuur.
Ook de circulaire economie biedt kansen op nieuwe verdienmodellen. Nu werkt slechts 9 procent van de wereldeconomie circulair. We moeten dus ook vol inzetten op een economie zonder afval en zonder de natuurlijke hulpbronnen uit te putten. Dat is niet alleen een zinvol, maar ook een lucratief alternatief voor onze huidige lineaire economie. Het World Economic Forum heeft de waarde die een circulaire economie oplevert, berekend op zo’n 4,5 biljoen dollar tot 2030.[16]
Of neem onze datacentra, waarvoor ons land een gunstig vestigingsklimaat biedt. Kunnen we de toegevoegde waarde van deze datacentra verhogen door vanuit Nederland de door de EU beoogde Europese cloud-infrastructuur GAIA-X te hosten? En kunnen we dan inspringen op de kans van een Europese health cloud, waarmee we biomedische innovatie kunnen aanjagen in de Medical Delta van Leiden, Delft en Rotterdam?
Die hoge toegevoegde waarde zien we nu al in de high-tech-maakindustrie – en Brainport Eindhoven is daar het mooiste voorbeeld van. In Zuidoost-Brabant ligt het bruto regionaal product 16 procent hoger dan het Nederlandse gemiddelde.[17]
Is Nederland er klaar voor om deze kansen te grijpen?
Ik zie dit als zeer interessante kansen, maar hoe goed is ons land in staat om ze te grijpen?
Laten we Nederland daarvoor langs de economische meetlat van het World Economic Forum aanleggen. De Global Competitiveness Index 4.0[18] van het Forum biedt een uitstekend raamwerk voor verandering, omdat de prestaties van landen elk jaar opnieuw worden becijferd. De methode richt zich bovendien op factoren die landen in eigen hand hebben om daarmee hun positie in de wereld te verbeteren. Denk daarbij aan wet- en regelgeving, publieke investeringen en eventuele handelsbarrières. Ook het bedrijfsleven speelt een belangrijke rol in dit model.
Het goede nieuws is dat Nederland in 2019 in de top-5 van de Global Competitiveness Index staat. Plaats 4 op een ranglijst van 141 landen is zeker niet slecht. Met Singapore, de Verenigde Staten en Hong Kong nog voor ons, en op de hielen gezeten door Zwitserland, Japan en Duitsland.
Maar heel opvallend: juist de indicatoren die voor onze toekomst belangrijk zijn, blijven achter. Neem onze ICT-adoptie. Nederland staat op die ranglijst pas op de 24e plaats, ruim achter lijstaanvoerder Zuid-Korea. En als we kijken naar onderwijs, nog zo’n vitaal element voor de toekomst, dan staan we met ons gemiddeld aantal schooljaren op de 26e plaats, ver achter Duitsland.
Er is dus meer aan de hand. Sterker nog, ik voorspel u dat Nederland bij ongewijzigd beleid over vijf jaar niet meer in de top-5 staat.
Hoe onderzoekt de Global Competitiveness Index dan de prestaties van landen? Dat gebeurt over vier dimensies. De dimensie ‘markten’ kijkt naar de thuismarkt, de arbeidsmarkt en de financiële markten. De dimensie ‘menselijk’ kapitaal’ naar gezondheid, scholing en de vaardigheden van de inwoners. De dimensie ‘ondersteunende omgeving’ naar onder meer instituties, infrastructuur en macro-economische stabiliteit. De dimensie ‘innovatieve ecosystemen’ meet de ondernemerscultuur en het innovatievermogen van een land.
Deze laatste dimensie gaat mij het meest aan het hart, want het is precies de dimensie die ons gaat helpen. Het is ook de gedachte die ik u aan het begin van mijn verhaal vroeg om vast te houden: Nederland als nijvere bijenkorf van innovatie en samenwerking.
Het mooie is: in het klein is deze oplossing in Nederland al aanwezig. De innovatiecluster Brainport Eindhoven is al 20 jaar een broedplaats voor complexe machines en vernieuwende producten die de wereld beter maken. Dankzij Philips, ASML, NXP, Signify en al hun toeleveranciers, zoals VDL, Prodrive Technologies en Frencken, is dat kleine stukje Brabant wereldleider in onder andere de halfgeleiderindustrie en de medische technologie. De totale waarde van deze bedrijven is ruim 230 miljard euro.[19]
Deze innovatiecluster kon ontstaan doordat Philips altijd in beweging is gebleven en altijd een open blik naar de wereld heeft gehouden. Ook voormalige Philips-bedrijven zijn succesvol in de regio en hebben daarmee Eindhoven en omgeving een reusachtige boost gegeven, net als vele andere technische bedrijven met een Brabantse bakermat. Op de High Tech Campus in Eindhoven innoveren talloze grote en kleine bedrijven tezamen met kennisinstellingen en de lokale samenleving.
Mede dankzij Brainport en andere kennisclusters staat Nederland volgens de Global Competitiveness Index op een tweede plaats in de wereld als het gaat om ondernemerscultuur. Het potentieel wordt duidelijk als we kijken naar wat we in ons land uitgeven aan onderzoek en ontwikkeling. In Brainport geven we 3 procent van het bruto binnenlands product uit aan publiek en privaat onderzoek en ontwikkeling. Dat is in lijn met de doelstelling in de strategie Europa 2020.[20] Voor de rest van Nederland is dat minder dan 2 procent. Als we in heel Nederland en Europa 3 procent van ons bruto binnenlands product uitgeven aan publiek en privaat onderzoek en ontwikkeling, zouden we 3,7 miljoen extra banen creëren – zo berekende de EU zelf.[21] Dit komt ook door het zogenaamde multiplier-effect: één baan in de Nederlandse maakindustrie leidt tot 1,3 extra banen in de dienstensector.[22] Banen trekken banen aan. Dit fenomeen zien we heel sterk aan de Amerikaanse westkust.
Kortom, door te investeren in kennisclusters zoals Brainport Eindhoven en innovatiecampussen zoals de HTC, kunnen we onze achterstand op de Verenigde Staten en China versneld inhalen. Want als Brainport Eindhoven zo goed werkt, waarom kan samen innoveren in kennis en bedrijvenclusters dan ook niet de kern van Nederland als geheel zijn? We zien al tal van initiatieven elders in het land die kansrijk zijn. Die kunnen we uitbouwen door groter te denken en te acteren.
Ik denk aan een sterkere landbouw- en voedseltechnologiecluster waarin Delft, Wageningen en het Westland deze sectoren heruitvinden. In Amsterdam zien we met Booking.com, Adyen, Takeaway en bijvoorbeeld de gaming-sector het begin van een sterk cluster voor cloud- en informatietechnologie. Biotech Leiden en de Medical Delta van Leiden, Delft en Rotterdam kunnen door zorginnovatie een wereldpositie verwerven.
Als we vijf of zes succesvolle ecosystemen in Nederland kunnen realiseren, dan is onze toekomstige welvaart al een heel stuk zekerder.
Daarom pleit ik voor een Nederlands innovatiebeleid dat specifiek de kansrijke groeigebieden aanjaagt. Met een duidelijke coördinatie en gunstige voorwaarden ten aanzien van investeringen in de relevante ecosystemen. Daar horen ook de juiste stimuleringsmaatregelen bij om zo overheid, kennisinstellingen en het bedrijfsleven aan te zetten tot samen innoveren. En een breed gedragen, positieve ondernemerscultuur.
Om de toekomst van Nederland zeker te stellen, moeten we nu groot durven denken en fors investeren. Het Nationaal Groeifonds is daarvoor een goed begin.
Welke stappen moet Nederland nog zetten?
Welke omstandigheden moeten we dan creëren om al deze innovatieve ecosystemen tot een succes te maken? Hoe veranderen we heel Nederland vervolgens in dé innovatieregio van Europa? En hoe bestendigen we dit succes zodat we uiteindelijk ons doel bereiken? Daarvoor kijk ik graag met u naar de drie overige dimensies van de Global Competitiveness Index. Laten we beginnen met de dimensie ‘markten’.
Markten
Ik heb ’t al gezegd: Nederland is een klein land. En toch spelen we in de Champions League. In het verleden deden we dat als distributieland, maar ik zei het u al: die motor begint te haperen. Door ons te wapenen met innovatieclusters, kunnen we in de top blijven meedraaien.
Wat onze exportpositie altijd heeft geholpen, zijn de wereldwijde multilaterale afspraken die het mogelijk maken dat we 80 procent van ons bruto binnenlands product exporteren. De WTO-afspraken staan echter nu onder druk door America First en Made in China 2025. En dan moeten we vaststellen dat we dit als klein land niet alleen kunnen oplossen. Mede dankzij hun reusachtige thuismarkten en veel investeringen hebben de Verenigde Staten en China momenteel een grote technologievoorsprong op Europese landen.[23] In een wereld met een sterk Amerika en een sterk China hebben we óók een sterk Europa nodig. Daarvoor moeten we groot denken, niet ieder voor zich, vasthoudend aan de eigen identiteit en verworvenheden uit het verleden. En niet doorgaan met een markt die wordt versnipperd door taal en regelgeving.
Door onze kleine thuismarkt loopt Nederland achter als het gaat om kunstmatige intelligentie – artificial intelligence of AI – de cloud en digitale dienstverlening. In de afgelopen vijf jaar werd in Nederland 217 miljoen euro geïnvesteerd in AI-bedrijven, een mager bedrag ten opzichte van bijna negen miljard in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. In Europa staan we daarmee slechts op een 13e plaats. Als we naar Europa als geheel kijken, ging in dezelfde periode slechts 7 procent van de wereldwijd beschikbare investeringen naar Europese AI-bedrijven. 58 procent ging naar de VS en 26 procent naar Azië.[24] Zo gek is het dan niet dat het aantal ‘unicorns’ – dat zijn startups met een marktwaarde van meer dan een miljard dollar – in Europa aanzienlijk kleiner is. Hier hebben we er 47, China heeft 97, Amerika 194.[25] En in 2009 waren in ieder geval 10 van de 40 grootste tech-bedrijven Europees. Tien jaar later nog maar twee.[26] We zien onze knappe koppen op gebied van data science dan ook vaak naar Amerika vertrekken.
Ook het Europese mededingingsbeleid ontmoedigt schaalvergroting. Consolidatie is in Europa moeilijk omdat er wordt gestreefd naar maximale concurrentie binnen elk land van Europa, hoegenaamd in het belang van de consument. We zouden niet alleen moeten kijken naar de concurrentieverhoudingen van Europese bedrijven binnen Europa, maar juist hoe sterk zij staan op het wereldtoneel. De werkgelegenheid die deze bedrijven bieden, zijn zeer belangrijk voor Europa en de consument.
Zo hebben we in Europa meer dan 100 telecomoperators om 95 procent van de bevolking te bereiken, terwijl dat er in China en Amerika twee of drie zijn. Mede door deze fragmentatie lopen we achter op investeringen in 5G-netwerken. Voor de toekomstige maakindustrie in Europa is 5G van wezenlijk belang.
De politiek en het industriebeleid van de Verenigde Staten en China zijn juist gericht op kracht, macht en eigenbelang. ‘Marktmacht’ en ‘Europese kampioenen’ zijn in Europa daarentegen omstreden begrippen. En dat is bepaald een handicap in de concurrentiestrijd tussen de top-drie in de wereldeconomie.
Ik wil ook Europese bedrijven zien die wereldkampioen kunnen worden. Daarom ben ik voorstander van een Europees mededingingsbeleid met een wereldperspectief op de toekomstige machtsverhoudingen.
In het verlengde daarvan pleit ik voor een industriepolitiek waarin onze Europese bedrijven worden aangemoedigd om te groeien en te kunnen blijven concurreren met hun Amerikaanse en Chinese evenknieën. Want pas als we sterke Europese bedrijven creëren met unieke sterktes, kunnen we een wederkerige afhankelijkheid tussen de drie grootste economieën van de wereld tot stand brengen én handhaven. Daar heeft niet alleen Europa baat bij, maar ook de hele wereld.
Menselijk kapitaal
Daarmee kom ik bij de volgende dimensie van de Global Competitiveness Index, die van menselijk kapitaal. Ook op dat vlak kunnen we vooruitgang boeken. Duurzame innovatie begint immers bij goed onderwijs. Daarom is het verontrustend dat de schoolprestaties in Nederland wegzakken.[27] Zo is de leesvaardigheid van leerlingen op de basisschool in enkele jaren tijd met 17 procent gedaald.[28] Dezelfde trend zien we in het voortgezet onderwijs.[29] Bovendien kiest slechts 15 procent van de Nederlandse studenten voor een technische studie. In de EU ligt dat cijfer op 26 procent.[30] Daar moeten we iets aan doen, want kennis van technologie en kunstmatige intelligentie is straks in álle sectoren nodig – ook in de zorg, ook in de landbouw, ook in de supermarkt. Om u een idee te geven: 3 miljoen werknemers hebben in Nederland de komende tien jaar behoefte aan bijscholing in digitale vaardigheden.[31] Recent heeft gelukkig de Nederlandse AI Coalitie het licht gezien, een publiek-private samenwerking die een ambitieus investeringsprogramma heeft ingediend bij het beoogde Nationaal Groeifonds.[32]
Door automatisering en robotisering zullen de komende jaren banen verdwijnen, vooral in kantoor- en productiefuncties.[33] Hoe gaan we al die mensen opnieuw op de arbeidsmarkt brengen? De huidige flexibilisering van de arbeidsmarkt staat aan kritiek bloot – en de reactie daarop is het deels terugdraaien van die ‘doorgeschoten’ flexibilisering. Niet flexibilisering is het probleem, wél de inkomensverschillen, ongelijke kansen en onzekerheid die erdoor zijn ontstaan. Arbeidsmobiliteit is juist essentieel, we moeten mensen die hun baan verliezen helpen met omscholing. Inkomensondersteuning en een opleidingsbudget kunnen dit marktfalen corrigeren en kwetsbare groepen opnieuw kansrijk maken.
Goed onderwijs is ook essentieel voor onze arbeidsproductiviteit. Dit is een nuttige maatstaf voor concurrentiekracht, want arbeidsproductiviteit meet hoeveel een gewerkt uur oplevert. In de EU ligt dit cijfer meer dan 30 procent lager dan in de Verenigde Staten. Een uur werk in Europa levert dus veel minder op dan een uur werk in Amerika. Nederland doet het met 90 procent van het Amerikaanse niveau significant beter dan het gemiddelde in Europa, maar dus slechter dan de Verenigde Staten. En de trend in Nederland is volgens de Organisatie voor Economische Samenwerking en Ontwikkeling, de OESO, dalende: in 2001 was het nog 94 procent. Ook hier kunnen innovatieclusters een belangrijke rol spelen, want de productiviteit in die hoogwaardige ecosystemen ligt zo’n 25 procent hoger dan buiten zulke clusters.[34]
Ik pleit dan ook voor meer investeringen in het onderwijs, specifiek voor een verdubbeling van de technische onderwijscapaciteit, en voor onderwijsvernieuwing. Waarbij we digitale lesmethoden versneld invoeren, zodat leraren meer tijd en aandacht kunnen geven aan de ontwikkelingsbegeleiding van kinderen.
Daarnaast moeten we voorkomen dat er groepen jongeren ontstaan die hun school niet afmaken en geen aansluiting krijgen op de arbeidsmarkt. Ik ben wat dat betreft gecharmeerd van het Duitse meester-gezel-model en veel meer stageplaatsen. Onze mbo’s en roc’s zouden daarmee hun relevantie voor de samenleving aanzienlijk kunnen verhogen.
Voor mij gaat onderwijs trouwens over méér dan school en de juiste vervolgopleiding op jonge leeftijd. De wereld verandert inmiddels te snel om een heel werkzaam leven te teren op één periode van onderwijs. Om die reden hebben we behoefte aan een onderwijspolitiek waarin een leven lang leren centraal staat. Bijvoorbeeld voor veertigers die een carrièreswitch willen maken. En vooral voor de omscholing van mensen met vaardigheden die we straks niet meer nodig hebben. Elk jaar aan extra onderwijs voor de héle beroepsbevolking leidt tot een toename van 10 procent van ons bruto binnenlands product. Steken we die extra kennis vervolgens in onderzoek en ontwikkeling, dan levert elke euro aan het eind van de rit 4,50 euro op.[35] Dat is een rendement waar iedere CEO voor tekent.
Tegelijk moeten we niet bang zijn om voor kennis ook over de grens te kijken en de beste mensen naar Nederland halen. Ik denk daarbij aan de 30%-regeling, waarbij werkgevers 30 procent van het loon onbelast mogen uitbetalen als vergoeding voor de kosten die deze mensen maken voor het verhuizen naar en werken in ons land. Het positieve resultaat zien we bij de duizenden hightech-kennismigranten die werkzaam zijn in Brainport Eindhoven.
Wat voor ons menselijk kapitaal minstens zo belangrijk is, is onze gezondheidszorg. Daarmee kunnen we een positieve invloed uitoefenen op onze gezondheid en ons levensgeluk. Mede door de vooruitgang in de zorg, waarin technologie een steeds belangrijkere rol speelt, hebben we in de 21e eeuw onze levensverwachting met bijna vier jaar verlengd.[36] Velen van ons kunnen ondanks een chronische aandoening een goede kwaliteit van leven hebben. Maar de coronapandemie heeft ons ook geleerd dat we zorgsystemen robuuster moeten maken en moeten doorpakken op nieuwe zorgmodellen, om zo de zorg breed toegankelijk en betaalbaar te houden.
Ik zie gezondheidszorg helemaal niet als een kostenpost die je gaat minimaliseren, maar juist als een investering die je moet optimaliseren. Investeringen in de zorg laten zich viervoudig uitbetalen. Gezonde mensen vallen immers minder gauw uit het arbeidsproces, wat sterk ten goede komt aan onze productiviteit en welvaart. Met medische innovaties in preventieve zorg en zorg op afstand, zijn fantastische ontwikkelingen mogelijk die hier enorm aan zullen bijdragen.
Ondersteunende omgeving
En dan kom ik bij de laatste dimensie van de Global Competitiveness Index: die van de ondersteunende omgeving. Daarin scoort Nederland schijnbaar goed, want we hebben een prettig leefklimaat, mooie wegen en zorgvuldig werkende instituties. En toch zit ook hier volop verbeterpotentieel.
U herinnert ’t zich vast: als het gaat om ICT-adoptie, staat ons land op een magere 24e plaats. Met 5G en cloud-technologieën moeten we een inhaalslag maken om ons terug te brengen in de top-tien van de wereld. Dat is noodzakelijk, want bij een florerende kenniseconomie past alleen de beste digitale infrastructuur.
Het is daarnaast zaak om onze fysieke infrastructuur te verbeteren. Want als ik pleit voor economische groei en meer mensen die in Nederland komen werken, moeten we ook de krapte op de woningmarkt en de fileproblematiek structureel aanpakken. Wat als we nu wél investeren in hogesnelheidsverbindingen tussen Oost- en West-Nederland en tussen Noord- en West-Nederland? Zodat we daar krimpgemeenten nieuw leven kunnen inblazen en enkele honderdduizenden huizen kunnen bouwen in een mooie leefomgeving. Ik stel me voor dat mensen dan deels thuiswerken en deels via de hogesnelheidsverbindingen naar hun kantoren en labs reizen voor het essentiële creatieve samenwerken. Dan benutten we heel Nederland, waarin de economische groeikernen in goede balans zijn met de woon- en natuurgebieden, en waarbij alle provincies kunnen meeprofiteren van de groei.
Groeien is ondernemen. Voor ondernemerschap is het van belang dat we de regelgeving in ons land simplificeren, defragmenteren en van de juiste incentives voorzien. Ook die noodzaak zien we terug op de meetlat van de Global Competitiveness Index. We zijn op de 55e plaats te vinden als het gaat om de kosten die je maakt als je een bedrijf wilt beginnen. Qua interne arbeidsmobiliteit staan we op de 72e plaats.[37]
En op datzelfde vlak van fragmentatie kom ik opnieuw uit bij het onderwerp Europa. Europa is nog altijd een puzzel met duizend niet-passende stukjes. 83 procent van de Europese bedrijven vreest de administratieve complexiteit zodra zij de landsgrenzen oversteken – meer nog dan de taalbarrière, die 45 procent van de bedrijven als een lastig te nemen horde ziet. Door een gebrek aan geharmoniseerde regels, pan-Europese dienstverleners en een pan-Europese digitale infrastructuur handelen EU-landen maar half zo veel met elkaar als Amerikaanse staten onderling.[38]
De European Round Table for Industry, waarin 57 toonaangevende Europese tech-bedrijven zich hebben verzameld, signaleerde eerder dit jaar niet voor niets dat Europa op het vlak van industriepolitiek en harmonisatie diverse malen een valse start heeft gekend. Tegelijkertijd gloort er hoop aan de horizon.[39]
De nieuwe industriële strategie voor Europa die de EU in maart van dit jaar lanceerde, is in aanzet een enorme stap naar voren. Daarin staan mooie voornemens in alle richtingen die ik schetste: een ontbureaucratisering van de interne markt, een herziening van de mededingingsregels, een focus op essentiële sectoren en technologieën, aandacht voor de menselijke vaardigheden die daarbij horen, en tot slot een hele reeks gerichte stimuleringsprogramma’s.[40]
Als Europa aan deze strategie prestatie-indicatoren verbindt en deze weet om te zetten in meetbare resultaten, zetten we werkelijk een belangrijke stap voorwaarts. Daarom doe ik de oproep om in Nederland mee te doen met Europa en ervoor te zorgen dat deze strategie ‘a tempo’ wordt uitgevoerd.
Zo, nu heb ik alle vier dimensies van het model van het World Economic Forum voor u geschetst. Hopelijk hebt u een beter beeld van de kansen en bedreigingen voor Nederland – én van de verbeteringen die we moeten doorvoeren om ons doel te bereiken. Ik zet voor u op een rij voor welke verbeteringen ik pleit om samen Nederland te innoveren:
Het Nederland van 2050
Welk beeld zie ik voor me als we in al deze ambities slagen? Hoe ziet Nederland er over één generatie uit? Sta mij even toe om met u te dromen over de toekomst.
Dan zie ik een Nederland als bruisende innovatiedelta voor 20 miljoen mensen,[41] met een hoge arbeidsproductiviteit, welvarend, met sociale cohesie en goede voorzieningen, waar we genieten van natuur en cultuur. Net zo dynamisch als New York, net zo actief als Shanghai. Maar met meer lucht en een groter groen hart – en met het levensgeluk dat je van een Europese metropool mag verwachten. Een Nederland waar we vast kunnen houden aan de diversiteit van onze culturen en ethisch en verantwoord ondernemen, met oog voor iedereen, met de blik altijd op de lange termijn.
Dan zie ik kortom een Nederland dat zijn kansen heeft gepakt en zich heeft getransformeerd tot de duurzaamste economische motor ter wereld. Met een sleutelpositie op het Europese continent, dat de concurrentie aankan met de VS en China. Op basis van alle elementen die we nu al in het klein in Brabant koesteren, en die we over heel Nederland en Europa zouden kunnen uitspreiden.
Dan moeten we wel in actie komen
Dat is het plan. We moeten ’t nog wel doen! Want zo kijk ik er als CEO naar. Binnen Philips zeggen we: 20 procent is een goede strategie, 80 procent is de uitvoering én het meten van de voortgang daarvan. Laten we eerlijk zijn: daar moeten we in Nederland nog een stap in zetten. We praten veel, maar doen niet altijd genoeg. We kunnen onze doelen pas bereiken als we samen de schouders eronder zetten, leren van wat we doen, bijsturen en telkens verbeteren. Met een cultuur van samen innoveren.
Met dat doel zet ik me al vijf jaar met liefde in voor NL2025, een beweging van mensen uit het bedrijfsleven, maatschappelijke organisaties, de kunst en de sport, die zich samen inzetten voor de toekomst van Nederland. Het motto van NL2025 is ‘Samen maken we Nederland’. Daarbij kijken we naar de dingen waarover we het in Nederland eens zijn, want daarop kunnen we metéén actie ondernemen. Dit doen we al op het gebied van duurzame groei, excellent onderwijs en een vitale samenleving. Onder andere door bestaande initiatieven te ondersteunen, aan elkaar te koppelen en op te schalen.
Bij de oprichting van NL2025 in 2015 hebben we de nationale enquête Namens Nederland gehouden.[42] Ook in 2020 hebben we onze bevolking gevraagd naar hun mening over het Nederland van nu en hun beeld van de toekomst. Het was de grootste en breedste enquête die ooit in Nederland is gehouden: meer dan 170.000 mensen deden eraan mee.[43]
Wat vooral opviel aan de resultaten: de wil om te veranderen. Er is een extreem groot draagvlak om met elkaar in Nederland een grote sprong voorwaarts te maken. Zo'n 80 procent van alle Nederlanders is het daarover eens – en dat is de groep die doorgaans niet het hardste roept en het meeste klaagt. Laten we luisteren naar die groep en ons niet op de verschillen richten.
Sterker nog, die brede middengroep wil zélf de handen uit de mouwen steken. Door méér te werken – tot vier uur per week – kunnen zij samen 10 procent meer belasting opbrengen. Dat is goed nieuws! Precies wat we nodig hebben om de verdienmodellen van Nederland opnieuw uit te vinden en de nodige investeringen te doen.
Natuurlijk vergt het tijd, want Brainport had ook 20 jaar nodig om te groeien tot zijn huidige vorm. Maar het begin is er. Dat komt doordat de wil er is. Nu moeten we er meer van maken dan alleen bereidheid. En niet pas veranderen als het water aan onze lippen staat, zoals nu. We moeten altijd willen veranderen. Want met een ‘can-do’-mentaliteit kunnen we net zo hard groeien als China, maar dan op de duurzame en verantwoorde manier die bij Nederland en Europa hoort, met iedereen aan boord.
Daarom vraag ik u: doe mee. Werkt u bij de overheid? Stimuleer dan het ontstaan en de groei van meer broedplaatsen zoals Brainport. Bent u ondernemer? Investeer, innoveer, werk samen en groei. Bent u een kennisinstelling of investeerder? Durf het dan aan om de startups en scale-ups van Nederland te doen groeien. Hebt u een knappe kop? Ga techniek studeren en laat uw talent in een innovatiecluster tot z’n recht komen. Of bent u goed met uw handen? We hebben veel doeners nodig om de investeringen in de innovatieclusters, maar ook de infrastructuur van Nederland te realiseren.
En ik? Wat doe ik zelf, zult u misschien vragen? Ik noemde al mijn inzet voor NL2025, ik steek daarvoor tijd in het coachen van innovatieve ondernemers in het midden- en kleinbedrijf, om hen te helpen groeien.
Als optimist geloof ik er stellig in: met denkers, aanpakkers en investeerders sámen lukt het ons. De kansen liggen er, het is aan ons om ze te pakken. Alles draait om een plan maken en dat de komende jaren consequent uitvoeren. Door samen te innoveren, creëren we een sterk Nederland in een verenigd Europa. En zo kan ons kleine land ook straks Champions League in de wereld blijven spelen.
Ik hoop dat u met mijn verhaal inspiratie hebt opgedaan over de toekomst van Nederland – en vooral: dat u in actie komt.
