Philips named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List

Philips has been recognized on Forbes’s America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list. Surveyed employees recognize Philips for its diligent efforts in fostering an inclusive culture, fueling employee collaboration and engagement. Philips’ inclusion on this prestigious ranking demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring its culture is engrained with diversity and inclusion, particularly during a defining year such as 2020. Philips ranked 140 on the 2021 list, jumping 300 spots from 2020.



Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. Companies were evaluated on four criteria including: Direct feedback from employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their workplace; participants’ evaluation of diversity among other employers in their respective industries; diversity among a company’s top executives and Board of Directors; and various diversity engagement indictors. While Philips aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities worldwide, this recognition illustrates the company’s efforts to empower its own employees, celebrate diverse viewpoints, and foster a culture where people feel valued, safe and supported to be their best.