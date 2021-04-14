Frans van Houten speaks at World Circular Economy + Climate Forum
Let’s go circular: Closing the loop from a business perspective
On Thursday, April 15, 2021 (19.30-20.15 CET), Philips CEO Frans van Houten will speak at the World Circular Economy Forum + Climate event, providing his views on the company’s circular economy strategy and the importance of businesses and governments transitioning to the circular economy.
Frans will be joined by Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister Environment and Climate Change for Canada, Leslie Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of the Laudes Foundation and several other PACE board members to talk about the urgency and need to drive action, highlighting examples that pave the way for scaling and embedding circularity in business. He will discuss how Philips has embedded sustainability in the company’s culture, and how it is encouraging employees to drive circular and sustainable change in their daily lives and work. Frans will also talk about refurbishing medical equipment and keeping materials in use for longer, as well as driving sustainable innovation and new business models, to create more resilient healthcare systems, drive down CO2 emissions and increase access to care.
The World Circular Economy + Climate Forum is a two-day event, inviting public and private stakeholders around the world to digitally meet up and discuss the crucial role the circular economy plays in achieving climate neutrality. The conference will zoom in on themes such as the link between the circular economy and climate change, the importance of the circular economy in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and financing the transition to a circular economy.