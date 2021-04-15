The cath lab in your neighborhood: a new frontier in image-guided therapy

“Our patients can require treatment for a range of conditions including peripheral artery disease, varicose veins, coronary artery disease, heart disease, enlarged male prostate, patent foramen ovales (a hole between two upper chambers of the heart), coronary artery disease, uterine fibroids and end-stage renal management,” Dr. Melton continued.



Lindsay Pack, General Manager for Procedural Solutions at Philips, recently saw the direct benefits of one such facility when a family member told her of the pain she was suffering due to ulcers on her toes that would not heal. “Due to my field of work it was immediately apparent to me that her problem might be more than skin deep. Even though it was the holiday season, I was able to quickly connect her with a facility in her area that used state-of-the art equipment to perform a revascularization procedure, restoring blood flow and saving her leg. Today her ulcers have healed and she’s up and walking. The atmosphere in the outpatient setting was so reassuring, and she was more comfortable and confident than during previous experiences she’d had in a hospital environment.”



Another benefit of carrying out minimally invasive procedures in ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs in the U.S. is cost. Health insurance policies often require patients to cover a significant amount of treatment costs out of pocket. “It’s not uncommon in the U.S. for health insurance policies to have a $5,000 deductible. If a patient goes to a large hospital for something like a left heart catheterization, for which the hospital charges way over $5,000, they would have to pay that full amount. We can do it for far less than that figure, which is a huge benefit financially to the patient,” Dr. Melton said.