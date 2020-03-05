Philips’ Future Health Index 2020 global report gives voice to hopes and fears of younger healthcare professionals

The research finds that for many younger healthcare professionals (41%), the reality of their career either does not live up to their hopes and expectations or they are undecided. In many instances, their education has not necessarily prepared them for all aspects of real-life practice. In particular, key non-clinical demands of the role such as business administration tasks (e.g. billing, budgeting and workflow management), were identified by 44% of respondents as an area where their medical education did not prepare them at all.

“Being a successful healthcare professional does not just depend on your education. There are certain skills, such as change management, emotional intelligence and business administration, that are never taught in medical school, but are as necessary as clinical skills for success as a healthcare professional,” said Christoph Wald, Chairman, Radiology, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Despite data and technology being integral to their daily lives, personally and professionally, 35% of younger healthcare professionals say they are overwhelmed by the amount of digital patient data. Additionally, 35% do not know how to use the data to inform patient care.