Philips again recognized for its commitment to action on climate change

“As a purpose-led innovation company, we have made sustainability a cornerstone of how we innovate and how we do business,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “Thanks to the creativity, inspiration and determination of our 80,000+ employees, we are united in our ambition to deliver meaningful innovation to make the world healthier and more sustainable. I am proud that our commitment to action on climate change has once again been recognized with a place on CDP’s A-List.”

Philips is currently completing its ‘Healthy people, Sustainable planet’ 2016 - 2020 program, and is set to achieve all of the program’s ambitious targets by the end of the year. These include becoming carbon neutral in its own operations and generating 15% of its sales from circular economy solutions. To further build on these achievements, Philips launched a new framework for doing business responsibly and sustainably comprising a comprehensive set of targets and commitments across the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) dimensions. The scope of its environmental pledges includes commitments to source 75% of its total energy consumption (including fuel) from renewable sources, increase its circular economy revenues to 25% of sales, and send zero waste to landfill by 2025. Philips will also work with its suppliers to reduce the environmental footprint of its entire supply chain in line with the Paris Agreement 1.5oC global warming scenario.

Philips’ track record of doing business responsibly and sustainably has not gone unnoticed. For example, the company has a top position in the Sustainalytics rankings and was awarded second place in the Wall Street Journal’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World. Recently, Philips was once again recognized as a leading company for sustainability performance in the global 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices list.

