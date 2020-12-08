Philips again recognized for its commitment to action on climate change

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that global not-for-profit charity CDP has once again recognized Philips for its corporate leadership on environmental performance and transparency. Recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, Philips has secured a place on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change for the eighth consecutive year.
CDP is a global not-for-profit charity that ‘supports companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation’[1]. Its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. CDP’s scoring methodology assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.