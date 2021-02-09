Philips completes the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc.

The acquisition of BioTelemetry was structured as a merger under Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware following the successful completion of Philips’ previously announced tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of BioTelemetry for USD 72.00 per share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes. As a result of the merger, all remaining BioTelemetry shares were converted into the right to receive USD 72.00 per share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes.



BioTelemetry has requested that NASDAQ files a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission causing the delisting of BioTelemetry’s common stock from NASDAQ. BioTelemetry’s common stock ceased trading prior to the opening of trading on February 9, 2021.



[1] Adjusted EBITA is defined as income from operations excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and other significant items.