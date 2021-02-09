Philips successfully completes tender offer for BioTelemetry, Inc.

As a result of the merger, BioTelemetry will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Philips. In the merger, each share of BioTelemetry (other than those shares held by Philips, Philips Holding USA Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Philips, Davies Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Philips Holding USA Inc., or BioTelemetry or any of their respective subsidiaries or shares held by any stockholder who properly demand appraisal under Delaware law) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the same USD 72.00 per share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes, that was paid in the Offer. Following completion of the merger, the common stock of BioTelemetry will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.