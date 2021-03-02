Philips spotlights new integrated informatics and system solutions to drive workflow optimization and advance precision diagnosis at ECR 2021

Philips will debut new technologies supporting its vendor-agnostic Radiology Workflow Suite at ECR, alongside its robust portfolio of clinically optimized diagnostic and interventional solutions. Philips Radiology Workflow Suite helps drive clinical and operational efficiency across all phases of the diagnostic enterprise, from scheduling and preparation, to image acquisition and data interpretation, to reporting and care pathway selection and treatment. New and enhanced solutions supporting Philips Radiology Workflow Suite include:

Philips Collaboration Live for Tele-Ultrasound. Provides real-time remote access to streamline communication and real-time support. Expanded access allows for better collaboration to treat patients. Clinicians have the flexibility to use text, voice call, screen sharing, webcam feed and remote system control to deliver remote consults to the exam room for real-time consults on complex exams.

Philips Engage. Remote patient management digital solution provides a clear overview of the patient's available health information. The portal offers insight into files and treatment progress, allowing healthcare providers to do screenings, measure results, make video calls, chat, and prepare interventions for the patient.

Philips Clinical Pathways for Lung and Prostate Cancer. As cancer treatment becomes more complex and expensive, integrated oncology, pathology and genomics solutions enable end-to-end oncology care. From molecular diagnostics to therapy options, Philips Clinical Pathways streamline oncology care across the patient journey.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center. The industry’s first vendor-agnostic, multi-modality radiology virtual imaging command center to enable real-time, remote collaboration between technologists, radiologists and imaging operations teams across multiple sites via private, secure telepresence capabilities.

Philips takes a holistic approach to integrating AI across its Precision Diagnosis portfolio, both for image processing and interpretation and for image acquisition, where automated and AI-enabled ‘smart workflows’ can increase efficiency and boost clinical confidence for system operators. Philips’ commitment to integrating data, AI, and analytics solutions supports its growing ecosystem approach, benefitting customers and the patients they serve. At ECR Philips is also showcasing innovations to enhance productivity and clinical confidence in diagnostic X-ray.