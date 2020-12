As a leading health technology company, it is our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030.

We will be the best place to work for people who share our passion, promoting personal development, inclusion and diversity.

Together we will deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.