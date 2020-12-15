As a separate and independent body, the Supervisory Board supervises the policies of the executive management and the general course of affairs of Philips and advises the executive management.
Feike Sijbesma
Former CEO of Koninklijke DSM NV (Honorary Chairman), non-executive Director of Unilever NV, member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch Central Bank and of Utrecht University. Currently Co-Chair of the Global Climate Adaptation Center and Member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum.
Chua Sock Koong
Former Group CEO of Singapore Telecommunications Limited and currently member of the Board of Directors of Prudential plc, Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Telecom Limited and Ayala Corporation. Member of the Council of Presidential Advisors of Singapore, the Securities Industry Council and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Deputy Chairman of the Public Service Commission of Singapore.
John DeFord
Former Chief Technology Officer at Becton, Dickinson and Company, former Senior Vice President science, technology and clinical affairs at C.R. Bard, former member of Board of Directors at Globus Medical, Inc., Blue Spark, Inc., and GeniPhys, Inc., former Managing Director at Early Stage Partner, former President and Chief Executive Officer at Cook Inc. Currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Samothrace Medical Innovations, member of the Board of Directors at Nordson Corporation, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., and Enable Injections Inc.
Liz Doherty
Currently, member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the audit committee of Novartis AG and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Corbion N.V. Member of the advisory committee of Freya Holdco S.à r.l. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Former CFO and board member of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, former CFO of Brambles Ltd, former non-executive director and audit committee member at Delhaize Group, Nokia Corp., SABMiller PLC and Dunelm Group PLC. Former non-executive board member of the UK Ministry of Justice and of Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (UK) and advisor to GBfoods SA and Affinity Petcare SA (subsidiaries of Agrolimen SA).
Peter Löscher
Former President and CEO of Siemens AG, President of Global Human Health and Member of the Executive Board of Merck & Co., President and CEO of GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences and member of GE’s Corporate Executive Council, CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors of Renova Management AG. Currently Vice Chairman CaixaBank S.A. and member of the Board of Directors of Telefónica S.A., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Non-Executive Director of Thyssen-Bornemisza Group AG.
Indra Nooyi
Former CFO, President, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. Currently member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Amazon, Inc. and member of the Board of Directors of Honeywell Inc. Member of the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, trustee of the national gallery of art.
Sanjay Poonen
Former Chief Operating Officer at VMware and President at SAP. Currently CEO and President of Cohesity and member of the Board of Directors of Snyk.
Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas
Former deputy CEO at SCOR, former Chief of staff of the French Prime minister, former CEO Aerosystems, member of the Management Board ZodiacAerospace, former SEVP CGGVeritas and former CEO of Thales Underwater Systems. Currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Exor, member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis, Institut Merieux, Merieux Nutrisciences, bioMerieux, TagEnergy and Welltec.
Paul Stoffels
Former worldwide Chair of Pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson and Chief Scientific Officer & member of the Executive Committee at Johnson & Johnson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Galapagos NV, CEO of Virco and Chairman of Tibotec. Currently member of the Board of Directors of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Japan.
(photo by Serge Ligtenberg)
Herna Verhagen
Former CEO of PostNL. Currently member of the Supervisory Board of Adyen N.V.
Bob White
Former Executive Vice President and President at Medtronic plc, Senior Vice President at Chemdex Corporation, Accelrys Inc., SourceOne Healthcare Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (leading the Diagnostic Imaging business) and Covidien plc (President for Emerging Markets and President for Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions). He also formerly held board positions as non-executive member of the public board of Smith & Nephew plc. Currently Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olympus Corporation and member of the Board of Directors of AdvaMed.
1) member of the Audit Committee 4) member of the Quality & Regulatory Committee
2) member of the Remuneration Committee
3) member of the Corporate Governance and Nomination & Selection Committee
1) member of the Audit Committee
4) member of the Quality & Regulatory Committee
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