Chairwoman of the Audit Committee

Member of the Supervisory Board since 2019;

second term expires in 2027; 1)



Currently, member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the audit committee of Novartis AG and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Corbion N.V. Member of the advisory committee of Freya Holdco S.à r.l. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Former CFO and board member of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, former CFO of Brambles Ltd, former non-executive director and audit committee member at Delhaize Group, Nokia Corp., SABMiller PLC and Dunelm Group PLC. Former non-executive board member of the UK Ministry of Justice and of Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (UK) and advisor to GBfoods SA and Affinity Petcare SA (subsidiaries of Agrolimen SA).