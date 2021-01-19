The fight of our lives to ensure health for all

In five years from now, will we look back on the pandemic as the catalyst behind a new era of innovation and collaboration? Will we look at 2020 as the turning point on our path to achieving universal health coverage (UHC)? I believe we will.

The opportunity is ours for the taking. But we have to take it – the world is watching. That’s why I want to call on those of us fighting to ensure people everywhere can access the health services they need.

We must build on the momentum created by the pandemic and get the message out, beyond our networks, that billions of people have little or no access to health services. We must strengthen partnerships forged in the last year and capture the innovative spirit we’ve once again discovered, so we can get on track to achieving UHC by 2030, with speed. And we must ensure we don’t let things slide back to the way they were before the pandemic.

Here’s how we can make a start.