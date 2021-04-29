How can we drive circular economy to scale?

For countries like the Netherlands and Germany, it falls even earlier, currently in early May! We are depleting our planetary resources and piling up a debt that may become impossible for our children and the following generations to carry or ever repay.



To break this destructive pattern, we need to find and scale responsible ways to use energy and materials. Implementing circular economic models at scale are an essential part of this. Especially if we are serious about achieving ambitious targets, such as the European Union’s plan to have a 100% circular economy by 2050.



It makes me hopeful to see the growing awareness and understanding of this pressing need. And to see that it is being acted upon, within industry, but also in society at large – by consumers, governments and investors. At Philips, we see it first-hand: our customers increasingly consider sustainability a key criterion when choosing a vendor.



The road we need to take is clear. It will not be an easy one to travel, but I am confident we can get there – we have the tools and experience to do so. But we also need the resolve to team up and bring circular economy to scale much faster. This means making a big step-up now, in four key areas:



Rethinking the way business creates value for all stakeholders (purpose-led) Creating the necessary enabling conditions for circular models at scale Aligning business strategies and organizational models with our business purpose Connecting to build partnerships to learn and scale





Let me outline how I see this happening, discuss some of the implications it will have, and invite you to join forces with us.