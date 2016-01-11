Putting tumors in the picture: the power and evolution of image guided therapy?

Recently, Philips proudly launched the next generation OncoSuite* at the 2016 Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe annual meeting (CIRSE 2016) in Barcelona in September and the 2016 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting. OncoSuite can be used for a variety of different cancers, including kidney and lung – however, it has been optimized specifically for the treatment of patients with liver cancer.

OncoSuite is the first comprehensive interventional oncology portfolio for interventional radiologists – enabling physicians to see the entire tumor and its feeder vessels, allowing them to directly target the tumor and avoid affecting too much healthy tissue.

The innovative Open Trajectory feature of XperCT Dual allows flexible lateral table movement and repositioning of patients without affecting procedural workflow. A study shows that this feature enables better centering of the liver with significantly improved visualization of peripheral hepatic tumors2. This provides a more targeted field of view making it possible to effectively scan patients in a single sweep (rather than having to carry out multiple scans).

In addition, BTG (Biocompatibles UK Ltd.) and Philips have collaborated on enhancing the visualization benefits of radio-opaque beads in combination with image-guided therapy. BTG has calibrated their LC Bead LUMITM in combination with Philips’ Live Image Guidance software. As a result, the next generation OncoSuite also features the world’s first optimized imaging for LC Bead LUMITM that provides real-time visible confirmation of bead location during embolization procedures.3