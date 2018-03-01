Expanding access to critical care services

Partner
Emory Healthcare, Georgia, USA
Emory Healthcare, Georgia, USA
Challenge
Solution
Emory and Philips together implemented an eICU program that allowed for better clinical and financial outcomes
Results
Emory Healthcare, with more than 16,000 employees, is a comprehensive, academic health system in Georgia. Emory Healthcare has $3 billion in annual net revenue and provides $72.3 million in charity care. System-wide, it has 1,976 licensed patient beds.
Emory embarked on an effort to optimize operational resources and ensure the timely delivery of appropriate treatment in the ICU. They used a $10.7 million grant from CMS to launch the Philips eICU program to monitor critical care patients 24/7 and provide intensivist physician oversight and support on the night and weekend shifts. Their goal was to improve quality of care, shorten ICU lengths of stay, and discharge patients in a better state of recovery, potentially reducing Medicare spending.
Results of an independent audit conducted by Abt Associates highlight Emory’s success. The three-year audit analyzed financial and clinical outcomes for Emory’s eICU monitored patients and nine comparable healthcare institutions in the region that did not have eICU monitoring services.
Due to the level of high-quality and consistent care at Emory, patients felt healthier when they were discharged and had fewer readmissions for 60 days following their inpatient stay. Emory discharged more patients to home settings than long-term care or skilled nursing facilities, and patient satisfaction for those patients who received care at Emory was more favorable than the comparison hospitals.
Dr. Timothy Buchman
Director Critical Care Center, Emory Healthcare
Emory continues to address the challenge of providing comprehensive critical care to a growing number of critically ill patients. They piloted a new program, referred to as “Turning Night into Day.” This unique program aimed to improve clinician quality of life and work efficiency by relocating those care providers to an offsite center at Macquarie University’s MQ Health in Sydney Australia. This allowed the clinicians to deliver night time care to their patients in the Emory eICU program during day light hours while they were in Sydney. This program operated simultaneously with the onsite staff in Atlanta ensuring 24/7 coverage with staff on both sides of the world.
Sources:
Results are specific to the institution where they are obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.