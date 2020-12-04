Watch again: LinkedIn Live session on AI in healthcare – How to turn promise into practice?

“For AI in healthcare to deliver on its promise, it needs to be integrated deeply into the workflow of clinical staff or the daily routines of patients.” That was one of the main takeaways from a LinkedIn Live session on AI in healthcare, hosted by Philips’ Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer, and Tina Manoharan, Global Lead of the Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, on December 2. You can now watch a recording of the session.

AI is already having a real clinical and operational impact on healthcare today – whether it’s predictive algorithms that can help alert care teams to patient deterioration in the ICU, or AI-enabled tools that can help speed up MR exams for patients and staff. In the future, AI will help to build integrated patient profiles over time, for more precise and personalized care across settings – from the hospital to the home and back. But despite the clear potential, implementing AI at scale in clinical practice remains a challenge.

During the LinkedIn Live session, Henk and Tina shared their vision on how AI can help address some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges. They went on to discuss what is needed to turn that promise into practice, including:



Data standardization and sharing to improve access to and quality of data for AI

Connecting systems and devices from different vendors to improve interoperability

Multi-disciplinary collaboration in AI that brings together a diversity of perspectives

Building trust in AI through ethical design choices that address risks such as bias

View a recording of the 31-minute session here, including audience Q&A: