For fair and equal healthcare, we need fair and bias-free AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective, but it can also inadvertently lead to erroneous conclusions and thereby amplify existing inequalities. Mitigating these risks requires awareness of the bias that can creep into AI algorithms – and how to prevent it through careful design and implementation.

In a widely reported study published in Science last year, a group of researchers at the University of California revealed that an algorithm used by US hospitals to flag high-risk patients for enhanced medical attention exhibited significant racial bias. Black patients were less likely to be flagged for additional care than white patients, even when they were equally sick [1].

Technically, there was nothing wrong with the algorithm, and its creators never intended it to discriminate anyone. In fact, they designed the algorithm to be ‘race-blind’. Then what caused it to be biased?

The problem with the algorithm was that it predicted future healthcare costs, rather than future illness, to identify high-risk patients in need of extra care. Because Black patients in the US on average tend to have more limited access to high-quality healthcare, they typically incur lower costs than white patients with the same conditions. Relying on healthcare costs as a proxy for health risk and healthcare needs therefore put Black patients at a considerable disadvantage. When the researchers ran a simulation with clinical data instead, the percentage of people referred for additional medical care who were Black increased from 17.7 to 46.5% [i].

This study highlights how deep-rooted disparities in healthcare systems can be unintentionally reinforced by AI algorithms. With careful design, AI has the promise to create a healthier and fairer future for all. But there’s also a risk that we end up encoding current and past inequalities.