Why AI and deep clinical knowledge need to go hand in hand in healthcare

Headlines featuring phrases like “AI beats doctors” or “AI beats radiologists” are capturing the public imagination, boasting the impressive abilities of AI algorithms in potentially life-saving tasks such as detecting breast cancer or predicting heart disease.

While such headlines reveal how much exciting progress has been made in AI, in a way they are also misleading – because they suggest a false dichotomy.

It’s true that an AI algorithm must perform on par or even better than a human expert on a specific task in order to be of value in healthcare. But it’s not actually a matter of one “beating” the other.

A lot of the decisions that clinicians make on a daily basis are incredibly complex, and, as I will argue, require more than an AI- or data-driven approach alone. Both clinicians and AI have their unique strengths and limitations. It’s their joint intelligence that counts if we want to make a meaningful difference to patient care.

Here’s why.